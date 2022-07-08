Bungalow for farm manager in Donnington deferred

The one-and-a-half storey chalet style bungalow at Donnington Manor Farm would be occupied by the applicant and his partner. The applicant currently manages the daily operations of the farm and is involved in supporting the diversified activities, such as camping and dog walking facilities, which his partner also assists with. They currently live on site, in 2 Ivy Cottages, which is a listed cottage which lies under the ownership of the applicant’s father and uncle who own Donnington Manor Farm.