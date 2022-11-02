Burgess Hill Library holds special event for Christmas lights switch-on

Burgess Hill Library is set to hold the fun-filled afternoon on Saturday, November 19, for anyone who wants to find out more about what the library has to offer.

Running from 3pm to 5pm, the event is free and offers: arts and crafts, face painting, a festive story time and a festive baby rhyme time.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “With access to more than you could imagine, you can discover the digital library, take-home toys, and most of all, make some noise.”

The Christmas lights switch-on is taking place in Church Walk from 12pm to 6pm and Britain’s Got Talent star Tom Ball is set to open the event. Visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk to find out more.