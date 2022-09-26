Residents can join town mayor Peter Chapman from 2pm to 4pm at the Kings Weald Community Centre in Wyvern Way.

There will be a cream tea of scones and jam, served with either tea or coffee, as well as live music from singer Tania Rodd who will perform a variety of tunes from across the decades.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Chapman said: “I look forward to seeing everyone at the Mayor’s Tea Party in October, at the newly opened Kings Weald Community Centre. The event promises to be a lovely afternoon for all and I am really looking forward to the musical entertainment and sharing a cuppa with local residents.”

Burgess Hill Town Council said the Mayor’s Senior Citizen’s Tea Party takes place on Friday, October 14, at Kings Weald Community Centre

Burgess Hill residents can get their free tickets from the Town Council Help Point, either in person, or by calling 01444 247726.