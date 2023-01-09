Burgess Hill Town Council has announced that the annual Summer Fayre will return this year.

The popular family event is set to take place on Sunday, June 25, from 11am to 3pm.

A town council spokesperson said: “This event is a staple of the town calendar, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back this year. Working on feedback from last year’s event, we are aiming to make this year’s Summer Fayre bigger and better than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said there will be ‘something for everyone’ with a mix of old favourites and exciting new activities.

The Burgess Hill Summer Fayre is back for 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson continued: “We pride the Summer Fayre on being a place for the community to come together, with community groups taking centre stage with their stalls and performances. The Summer Fayre will also be open to commercial businesses, with the aim to support local.”

Advertisement Hide Ad