The Burgess Hill Summer Fayre is back for 2023

The popular family event is set to take place on Sunday, June 25, from 11am to 3pm.
A town council spokesperson said: “This event is a staple of the town calendar, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back this year. Working on feedback from last year’s event, we are aiming to make this year’s Summer Fayre bigger and better than ever.”
The council said there will be ‘something for everyone’ with a mix of old favourites and exciting new activities.
The spokesperson continued: “We pride the Summer Fayre on being a place for the community to come together, with community groups taking centre stage with their stalls and performances. The Summer Fayre will also be open to commercial businesses, with the aim to support local.”
Anyone who would like a stall at this year’s Summer Fayre this year can fill in a registration form at www.burgesshill.gov.uk.