By-election announced for Colgate and Rusper ward, Horsham District Council

A by-election will be held on Thursday 17 April 2025 in the ward of Colgate and Rusper for a ward councillor for Horsham District Council.

The vacancy in this ward is as a result of the recent sad passing of Cllr Liz Kitchen.

The deadline to register to vote will be midnight on Tuesday 1 April. The deadline to apply for a postal vote will be 5pm, Wednesday 2 April. The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm, Wednesday 9 April.

Details are available here: www.horsham.gov.uk/elections

For more information on the by-election, please contact the Elections team at Horsham District Council by email [email protected] .

For media queries please email [email protected] .