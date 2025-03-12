By-election announced for Colgate and Rusper ward, Horsham District Council
A by-election will be held on Thursday 17 April 2025 in the ward of Colgate and Rusper for a ward councillor for Horsham District Council.
The vacancy in this ward is as a result of the recent sad passing of Cllr Liz Kitchen.
The deadline to register to vote will be midnight on Tuesday 1 April. The deadline to apply for a postal vote will be 5pm, Wednesday 2 April. The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm, Wednesday 9 April.
Details are available here: www.horsham.gov.uk/elections
For more information on the by-election, please contact the Elections team at Horsham District Council by email [email protected] .
For media queries please email [email protected] .