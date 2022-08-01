The election is set to take place on Thursday, September 15.

The vacancy came up after the resignation of councillor Judy Llewellyn-Burke.

A council spokesperson said: “Candidates are yet to be determined and any registered elector in Mid Sussex is eligible for nomination.

Rawson Hall in Bolney. Picture: Google Street View

“The by-election (if contested) only concerns registered electors in the Bolney Ward of Mid Sussex; residents living in other areas of the district are not eligible to vote.”

The deadline to submit candidate nominations is 4pm on Thursday, August 18.

Nomination packs can be found at www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/upcoming-elections.

The deadline for new voter registration applications is Tuesday, August 30, and the deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday, August 31.

To find out more about registration or the electoral process call 01444 477003 or email [email protected]