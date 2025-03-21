Cabinet agrees to reassess development in Lewes that is ‘integral to new flood defences’ and 200 new homes

Cabinet councillors at Lewes District Council (LDC) have agreed to reassess how to best support the delivery of the North Street Quarter (NSQ) redevelopment.

The council said this includes ‘a thorough interrogation’ of all available options.

LDC called the NSQ development ‘a hugely important strategic site’ in Lewes that is integral to new flood defences, as well as the establishment of a health hub, the creation of more than 200 affordable and sustainable homes on the former industrial site, and greater access to the River Ouse, which includes a new footbridge.

Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said: “As a resident who loves this town very deeply, the plans are critical to the transformation of a brownfield site that’s languished for many years, especially when I reflect on the life changing affordable housing that is planned.”

The council said Human Nature’s plans for the landmark project are ‘on the cusp’ of getting full planning permission from South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA), adding that LDC’s decision to sell land within the site was taken in 2020. The council said Human Nature’s goal is to create one of Europe’s most sustainable developments and said this received SDNPA planning permission in February 2024, subject to conditions. The council said it understands all matters are resolved and the parties are finalising a S106 legal agreement.

Councillor Nicholson said: “Undoubtedly, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity for vital community infrastructure before us, but with the project taking longer to progress than first envisaged, it is also incumbent on us to scrutinise the decisions made a number of years ago.”

She added: “With the planning permission comes greater opportunities to explore central government funding and other potential grants and project delivery channels, including with Homes England. Council officers have an intimate understanding of these governmental mechanisms and processes and will use their professional experience to support the discussions. I will look forward to Cabinet receiving an updated report on all the negotiations and progress made, in the coming months.”