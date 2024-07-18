Cabinet councillors at Lewes District Council approve £6 million in funding for ‘district defining’ projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes District Council said cabinet councillors recently approved more than £6 million in funding for ‘exciting community projects’.

The council said the funding is generated through the Community Infrastructure Levy, a charge placed on housing and commercial developments in the district, which is is used to finance local infrastructure improvements.

The District Council said it has allocated about £12 million to the widest range of projects since 2015.

Councillors considered support for a variety of schemes, including a new health and wellbeing hub, multiple play areas, sports facilities, two pavilions, village halls and access improvements.

£107,000 goes towards renovations to Seaford Mercread Youth Club. Photo: Google Street View

Councillor Laurence O’Connor, Cabinet member for planning and infrastructure, said: “Being able to review the qualities of these exciting community projects and make a decision on funding that will unlock such great benefits across the district, is a fantastic feeling for myself and all my colleagues. We all came into local politics to make a difference and that is exactly what this money will do.”

The council said this round of funding includes £4.5 million for the Newhaven Square redevelopment, while Newick Parish Council will receive £200,000 to renovate the village sports pavilion. The council said £75,000 will go towards a new skate park in Ringmer, while £175,000 goes to Peacehaven sports hub improvements, £150,000 goes to the Chatsworth Park Café and community space in Telscombe, £107,000 goes towards renovations to Seaford Mercread Youth Club, and £50,000 goes to Lewes Rowing Club.

“In total we are supporting 24 projects,” said Mr O’Connor. “It’s without doubt that they are district defining and certain to improve the lives of so many residents.”