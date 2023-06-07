Cabinet to consider ‘outstanding’ review into Eastbourne Borough Council performance

Cabinet councillors are due to consider a report by the Local Government Association (LGA), that follows a week-long inspection by an independent team assessing how Eastbourne Borough Council is performing.

Known as a ‘Corporate Peer Challenge’, the process is not mandatory, but the council was keen to have an external perspective on all operations, particularly following the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on the authority.

Among the many assessments by the LGA appointed team, the inspectors reported that staff were hard-working, political leaders gave clear direction and leadership, the chief executive and senior management team is well-respected and other local organisations consider the council a trusted partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “When you factor in the tumultuous events of the last three years, this report really is an outstanding endorsement of what we have done and what we continue to do to provide our residents with the services they deserve.

Cabinet councillors are due to consider a report by the Local Government Association (LGA), that follows a week-long inspection by an independent team assessing how Eastbourne Borough Council is performing.

“During a time when we were tested like never before, I must thank all council staff for their professionalism and dedication to public service in our wonderful town.

“I’m looking forward to considering this report with my colleagues at Cabinet and while this is clearly excellent news, I can assure everyone that there will be no resting on laurels, the financial impact of the pandemic will take many years to fully recover from and that is what we must focus on.”