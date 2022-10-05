Call for lower speed limits across Hastings

On Wednesday (October 12), Hastings Borough Council is due to discuss a motion tabled by Green Party councillor Amanda Jobson, which if passed would see councillors back calls for 20mph speed limits in residential areas of the town.

Speed limits are outside of the borough council’s direct control, but an agreed motion would effectively see the authority ask East Sussex County Council to implement the changes necessary for 20mph roads.

In her written motion, Cllr Jobson said: “There are so many benefits to reducing speed limits. An area-wide limit makes it easier and safer to choose walking and cycling over car journeys for local trips.

20mph speed limit sign

“The significant reductions in air and noise pollution have a positive impact on physical health, including reductions in heart and lung disease. 20mph speed limits help create better-connected, safer, living communities, with higher air quality. Fewer road accidents, increased exercise, less fear and loneliness, and better-quality sleep from reduced noise levels all improve mental health.

“The biggest benefit, however, is much simpler, but harder to measure: an increase in well-being. Communities thrive if there is less danger and less noise, creating a stronger sense of place.

“Hastings Borough Council wants these benefits for our citizens.”

If the motion is approved, HBC leader Paul Barnett will be asked to write to ESCC, in turn asking the authority to set the process of implementing a 20 mph limit in Hastings and St Leonards into motion. This, the motion says, should include consultation with police and ward councillors to identify what roads should be included.

The motion also asks that all HBC councillors show support for the national 20’s Plenty campaign.

Even if given the borough council’s support, any speed limit changes would solely be a decision for ESCC, however.

In July last year, the county council rejected a similar motion, which called for a ‘default’ 20mph speed limit in all its urban and village roads.