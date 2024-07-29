Call for new Mid Sussex MP to step down from local councillor and deputy leader roles
Councillor Gary Marsh has written to Lib Dem Alison Bennett, who became MP for the district in the July 4 election.
Mrs Bennett is currently also the deputy leader of Mid Sussex District Council and cabinet member for communities and communications.
Mr Marsh said in the letter: “The demands on you, both as you learn your new role representing the Mid Sussex constituency and as you extend your interests to matters of national policy, are extensive and I wish you well in keeping pace on the exponential learning curve. However, it remains incumbent on me to ask what you plan to do in terms of your current duties in respect to our district.
“The people you represent in Mid Sussex as a ward councillor need someone who is fully committed to serving them at this level of government. It is crucial that their needs and wishes be heard and represented in the council.
“I am writing to highlight with your new role as an MP, in addition to being in an important position already as Deputy Leader of Mid Sussex District Council as well as your ward role, it is certainly not possible to carry out all three roles effectively.”
Mr Marsh added: “I have been the deputy leader and I know the challenges of this role locally. It’s right we understand what the priorities are and how they can possibly work.
“I call on Alison to do the right thing and step down as deputy leader and as a councillor. We congratulate her on the new role and look forward to working with her as the new Mid Sussex MP in this new shaped constituency but it’s right we understand how this will actually be done given the balanced nature of the council and the commitment needed to Westminster.”
The Middy reported last week that Mrs Bennett had previously said: “I am not going to rush into any decisions about my role as a councillor, and I will give it my full consideration once the parliamentary induction is completed.”
She has been approached for further comment.