Call for possible replacement banking services as Horsham branches close

At full council last week, Clive Trott (Lib Dem, Denne) tabled a notice of motion detailing the loss of banks and cash machines across the district.

He told the meeting that Horsham alone had lost six banks since 2018, with TSB being the latest.

He described how a significant number of older residents rely on banking in person as do local businesses.

TSB has closed its branch in Horsham town centre

Alternatives being used elsewhere in the country include bank hubs – a counter service set in a post office – and allowing mobile banks to set up shop in car parks.

There was cross-party support for the motion.

Peter Burgess (Con, Holbrook West) said someone needed to ‘bring the banks to heel and tell them to sort things out’.

He found it ‘quite incredible’ that so many banks were closing, even in large areas such as Horsham.

Using Rustington, on the Littlehampton coast, as an example, he wondered why some areas were not facing the same problem.

He added: “There’s something not happening here – the banks are working to an agenda that they possibly shouldn’t be.

“In any town of the size of Henfield, Billingshurst or all of those, there should be at least one major bank doing all these things.”

Both the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats were keen to stamp their claim on who came up with the idea of banking alternatives first.

The notice of motion was one of the last items on the agenda.

But at the start of the meeting, James Wright, cabinet member for environment & rural affairs, announced that he had asked five major banks for meetings to discuss how they could keep branches open or, failing that, how they could assure people would have access to cash.

Martin Boffey, Lib Dem group leader, welcomed Mr Wright’s news.

But, to laughter from other councillors, he added: “If you’d like any other ideas of things you would like to make announcements of, I’ll do my best to assist with that.”