Fishbourne Parish Council is the latest to show its support for our campaign as other officials, MPs and local residents saying it is time for a change – especially as so many of the new homes are completely unaffordable for so many of our residents.

In particular, the council is concerned about the failure to consider and mitigate the impact of additional traffic before permission for more housing is granted.

Concerns over traffic in Fishbourne

The chairman of the parish council, Geoff Hand, said: “Fishbourne is the village that will be most affected by the increased housing proposed for the villages to the west of us. This is because Fishbourne is the last village before the roundabout on the A27, meaning that most of the extra traffic from all the new developments along the A259 corridor will pass through our village, which will suffer the maximum cumulative impact.”

The council is also worried that traffic will also seek to avoid delays and the dangers of the Fishbourne Roundabout by using local lanes as rat-runs, which are certainly not fit for this purpose even at the current level of use.

Cllr Hand added: “Fishbourne Roundabout often has two lanes of three-mile queues on the A27 in the morning rush hour and, if the housing allocations to the west of Fishbourne were to be fully met, the A259 rush hour queue would stretch back throughout the village. This would significantly increase the level of air pollution, which is already a concern of residents.”

The latest figures show that 580 houses are planned for Fishbourne, Bosham, and Chidham — with many of the new residents expected to use the A259 or rat runs through Fishbourne.

An additional 1,250 are planned for Southbourne, adding yet more cars to the roads through the village.

Fishbourne Parish Council strongly believes that infrastructure must be improved before permission is granted for these new houses — otherwise the cumulative impact will have a significant negative impact on our village. Mitigation measures must come first.

The Parish Council has recently compiled a detailed report on the traffic impacts of new housing on Fishbourne, containing all the latest facts and figures.

Readers have also been showing their support for the campaign which has been launched in conjunction with all of our sister titles which make up Sussexworld.