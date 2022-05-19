On Wednesday, councillors considered a petition from the Save Eastbourne Bandstand Group, which has amassed 2,319 signatures and called on EBC to ‘prioritise’ the venue above any other projects should appropriate funding arise and to set up a ‘planned, ongoing, increased and realistic annual maintenance budget’ for the seafront landmark.

Lead petitioner Gaynor Sedgewick, chairman of the Save Eastbourne Bandstand Group, said: “We all seem to agree that the Bandstand is important to the people and businesses of Eastbourne and the closure of it will have a detrimental impact on the tourist economy and the enjoyment of residents. We all agree that we would like to see it reopened early next year or even sooner.

“We know that the Grade II listed Bandstand is of historic and national importance. Eastbourne Borough Council has a duty and responsibility to ensure heritage assets are protected for generations to come.”

Save Eastbourne Bandstand Group outside the town hall before Wednesday's meeting

Ms Sedgewick went on to say that her group felt the council should do all it could to seek grant funding to repair the Bandstand.

Councillors were given legal advice that they could not take the actions requested by petitioners as it relates to a budgetary decision recently made by the council.

This set aside £750,000 for the repair and refurbishment of the Bandstand, but had been criticised by campaigners and Conservatives at the time, who called for a budget increase to £3million, the figure previously earmarked for the ‘most urgent repairs’.

In light of the legal advice, it was agreed that the petition be treated as a bid for funding next year rather than an immediate call for action. Despite this, senior council members reiterated promises that the Bandstand would be reopened in time for summer next year.

Lib Dem council leader David Tutt said: “We have competing priorities: we have people who are homeless, we need to build houses, we have people who need care and charities to support. We have economic development aims for the town, which bring in revenue streams.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t see the Bandstand as important, we do. We put £750,000 into the budget this year and I am pleased to say we are on track to reopen the bandstand and I want to be at that first concert in 2023.”

Cllr Tutt went on to talk about the council’s bid for Levelling Up funding to restore the bandstand and other heritage buildings in the town.

Liberal Democrat councillors also highlighted the council’s strained finances and made criticism around the level of government funding the council receives.

But Conservative councillor Tony Freebody accused the Lib Dems of letting the Bandstand ‘fall into a state of disrepair’.

He added: “This town relies on tourism. If our seafront, the jewel in our crown, is left to rot and ruin we won’t have any tourism, people won’t want to come to Eastbourne.”

He went on to highlight the town’s ‘fantastic’ seafront, but suggested it ‘is not being looked after’ and ‘money needs to go and be spent now’.