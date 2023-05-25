On Monday (May 22), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, considered a petition calling for Ocklynge Road to be made into a one-way road system.

The petition had also called for both a new pedestrian crossing and “traffic calming measures”, something campaigners say would improve highway safety.

However, county council officers said such works would not be “a priority” for the authority, as it was not considered they would have a great enough impact when compared to other works the council may undertake. Notably, the road has not seen any accidents involving injuries reported in the last three years.

Ocklynge Road, Eastbourne

The officer view was shared by Cllr Dowling, who ultimately declined to move ahead with the petitioners’ request.

Cllr Dowling said: “In this case I am going to go with the officers’ recommendation, because I look at what is in the report as well. It didn’t reach the [benchmark] score, the crash data [shows no accidents] and I’m taking into account speed data as well.

“Officers get hundreds, if not thousands, of requests every year from residents concerned throughout East Sussex. They are all looked at exactly the same way and we only have one budget.”

