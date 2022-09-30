Calls for new rail chord so some Hastings trains can bypass Eastbourne

Currently all trains travelling on the East Coastway line have to travel via Eastbourne's railway station

The idea of a 'Willingdon Chord' was last mooted in 2014 when then Lewes MP Norman Baker championed the idea as a way of cutting journey times between Hastings and Polegate.

Godfrey Daniel, a Labour county councillor for Hastings, asked why the proposal had not been included in Transport for the South East's 30-year draft strategic investment plan (SIP).

His comments came as East Sussex County Council's cabinet discussed its consultation response at a meeting on Thursday (September 29).

Cllr Daniel said: "If you have got to travel for example from our end of the county in Hastings to Gatwick, which is a major employer now that the airport is back up and running thankfully, it causes a huge amount of delay and it's not mentioned at all in this report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know it might lead to criticism that some trains would bypass Eastbourne, but I think we could live with that if it gives us half an hour off a transport journey."

David Tutt, leader of the Lib Dem group, replied: "It may be the Labour Party's view that we do not need all trains going to Eastbourne, but that's certainly not our view."

Rupert Clubb, East Sussex County Council's director of communities, economy and transport, explained why the Willingdon Chord proposals had not been included in the draft SIP.

He said: "It was considered, but economically it did not stack up and there's probably more opportunity to improve services up to Eastbourne and beyond through high speed services running from Ashford round to Hastings and into Eastbourne, to improve connectivity that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a logistical element in terms of the number of train paths that you can fit along should you open that Willingdon Chord."