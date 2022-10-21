On Monday (October 24), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is set to consider two petitions seeking pedestrian improvements near both Cavendish School and Gildredge House School.

The petitions — submitted separately — ask for a new pedestrian crossing on Eldon Road (directly outside of Cavendish School) and a wider package of improvements in Compton Place Road, which petitioners say should include a safety railing.

Officers are recommending neither proposal be accepted as they have not been assessed as priority works by the council, given its limited resources and the relatively low number of incidents on both of the roads.

Moreover, officers say it would be inappropriate to install a safety railing in Compton Place Road.