Calls for pedestrian safety improvements near two Eastbourne schools

Calls to improve road safety for Eastbourne schoolchildren are set to go in front of a senior county councillor next week.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
4 minutes ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 1:00pm

On Monday (October 24), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is set to consider two petitions seeking pedestrian improvements near both Cavendish School and Gildredge House School.

The petitions — submitted separately — ask for a new pedestrian crossing on Eldon Road (directly outside of Cavendish School) and a wider package of improvements in Compton Place Road, which petitioners say should include a safety railing.

Officers are recommending neither proposal be accepted as they have not been assessed as priority works by the council, given its limited resources and the relatively low number of incidents on both of the roads.

Example of a pedestrian crossing

Moreover, officers say it would be inappropriate to install a safety railing in Compton Place Road.

Instead, officers are recommending that Cllr Dowling invite petitioners to look into seeking community match funding for potential safety works.

