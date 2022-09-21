Calls to declare cost of living emergency in Horsham district voted down

Calls to declare a 'cost of living emergency' have been dismissed by the majority of Horsham District Council.

During a meeting of the full council, a notice of motion was tabled by Sam Raby (Lib Dem, Roffey South) which also asked for a summit to be held with charities, volunteers and community groups to exchange ideas to address the needs of local residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking from his experience as a charity worker, Mr Raby said: "If you provide the right support, you can help families through very tough times."

More and more people are struggling with the cost of living

While acknowledging the efforts both locally and nationally to help those in need, he added: "The headwinds have gotten worse.

"Inflation has risen quite substantially, and there are reports it will be even higher next year."

Tony Hogben, cabinet member for finance, warned the use of the word 'emergency' created 'fear and panic' and told the meeting that the council was already working with charities and other organisations.

It was pointed out that the council had already put a package of help in place worth almost £300,000.

This included £90,000 for housing payments support helping those on benefits, a £35,000 hardship fund to help people with debt, and £60,000 to pay for two more full-time Citizens Advice posts.

The debate on the issue edged towards politicising on several occasions, with members of both camps expressing their 'disappointment' with the views of the other.

Martin Boffey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: "It's not all about money and how much we are spending - it's about realising the scale of what's coming compared to where we are."

He added: "To think that we're just saying 'it's all right we've got it covered - nothing to worry about - that I find disappointing."