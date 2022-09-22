Calls to redraw Eastbourne/Wealden boundary not supported

On Wednesday (September 20), Wealden District Council’s audit and governance committee confirmed that the authority would not support a request from Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council to hold a Principal Area Boundary Review (PABR).

Through this process, the parish council was requesting that the boundaries between Wealden District Council and Eastbourne Borough Council be redrawn — adding more land to Wealden.

The parish council argued this change could create a more defined boundary between the two authorities.

Any such decision would be a matter for The Local Government Boundary Commission For England (LGBCE). However, the committee heard, the organisation is unlikely to proceed with a review without the support of all councils involved.

Officers said a consultation exercise had shown most residents were ‘ambivalent’ about the parish council’s proposal and that evidence of the benefits were also ‘insufficient’.

It was noted that Eastbourne Borough Council had also raised objections.

In comments included within meeting papers, an EBC spokesman said: “It is not considered that this would be in the best interest of the local communities affected and would cause significant complications for both the administration and smooth running of Parliamentary elections and would lead to voter confusion.

“Furthermore, we wish it to be noted that the councillors have never received any suggestions or comments from residents in the above-mentioned areas, wishing to be part of Willingdon and Jevington.”