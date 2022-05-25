On Wednesday (May 25), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, considered a petition calling for the speed limit on the A22 between Cackle Street and the Lampool Roundabout to be cut from 60mph to 40mph.

Petitioners argued such a move would improve road safety and that the council had set a precedent by putting in place a temporary 40mph limit as part works on the Maresfield bypass.

They highlighted the number of junctions on the road and spoke of how many residents felt unsafe emerging from them.

The A22 at the Lampool roundabout looking north (Google Maps Streetview)

It said: “There are many side road junctions on both sides of this section of the A22 particularly Cackle Street, Huggetts Lane, Tylers Lane, Old Forge Lane and Picketts Lane. There are many private, but also some commercial access drives, especially Coniston Nursing Home, AM Skips and Stratton Cars, all trying to access a road with vehicles travelling at the national speed limit (60mph) and above, in some cases.”

But according to officers, to be effective the speed limit would require major highways works to take place. These would be expensive and take away the council’s limited resources from works needed more urgently elsewhere, they said.