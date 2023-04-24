A West Sussex campaign group is renewing its call for electoral reform as residents are set to go to the polls again next week.

Every part of the county apart from Adur will get to have their say on council elections on Thursday May 4.

Arun, Chichester Horsham, Mid Sussex districts have all out elections this year, while Crawley and Worthing have some seats up for grabs.

But Make Votes Count in West Sussex argues the current system is unfair, pointing out that last time around the Conservatives were overrepresented in Adur, the Lib Dems were overrepresented in Arun and Labour were overrepresented in Crawley.

Ballot papers being counted

In Adur in 2022, the Conservatives took 50 per cent of the seats for only 39 per cent of the votes.

In Arun in 2019, the Conservatives took 39 per cent of the seats for 35 per cent of the votes, which was only a little disproportionate, but the Liberal Democrats with fewer votes than the Conservatives (29 per cent) had more seats.

Over in Crawley, in 2019, Labour took 50 per cent of the seats for only 37 per cent of the votes.