Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Campaign group Make Votes Count in West Sussex pushing for change to voting system ahead of council elections

A West Sussex campaign group is renewing its call for electoral reform as residents are set to go to the polls again next week.

By Joshua Powling
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST

Every part of the county apart from Adur will get to have their say on council elections on Thursday May 4.

Arun, Chichester Horsham, Mid Sussex districts have all out elections this year, while Crawley and Worthing have some seats up for grabs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Make Votes Count in West Sussex argues the current system is unfair, pointing out that last time around the Conservatives were overrepresented in Adur, the Lib Dems were overrepresented in Arun and Labour were overrepresented in Crawley.

Most Popular
Ballot papers being countedBallot papers being counted
Ballot papers being counted

In Adur in 2022, the Conservatives took 50 per cent of the seats for only 39 per cent of the votes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Arun in 2019, the Conservatives took 39 per cent of the seats for 35 per cent of the votes, which was only a little disproportionate, but the Liberal Democrats with fewer votes than the Conservatives (29 per cent) had more seats.

Over in Crawley, in 2019, Labour took 50 per cent of the seats for only 37 per cent of the votes.

A spokesman for the group, which campaigns for a fair voting system by proportional representation, said: “It must be tempting for beneficiaries of this system to defend it but, as we can see just looking at West Sussex, supporters of ALL parties are left underrepresented in some areas. We hope that councillors of all parties will call for a change to a fairer voting system after the elections. Make Votes Count In West Sussex encourages residents to write to their candidates to make their views known.”

Related topics:Mid SussexCrawleyLabour