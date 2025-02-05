The cancellation of elections in East Sussex has been condemned by Eastbourne’s MP.

Following an expression of interest from the leaders of Brighton & Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council, ministers have approved proposals to create a mayoral strategic authority for Sussex, made up of an elected mayor and two members of each constituent authority, with strategic powers for transport, public safety, health, environment and climate change, housing, economic growth, skills and jobs.

The government will now begin a consultation to seek the views of people and organisations in Sussex and will mean that this May’s county council elections will be elections for Sussex’s new mayor will be held in 2026.

All three of Sussex’s upper-tier local authorities, Brighton & Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council, have agreed that devolution could ‘unlock new funding and give people a stronger voice over national decisions which affect them and greater power to steer major projects across the area’.

Cllr Keith Glazier, Leader of East Sussex County Council (Conservative), said: “I believe this is excellent news for the people of Sussex because it’s an opportunity for more decisions to be made locally and for greater investment here. I’m pleased the government has recognised our potential to prosper and develop together.”

However, Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde (Lib Dem) said the decision to cancel the elections is ‘disgraceful’.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said: "It is disgraceful that local Conservative councillors - including in Eastbourne - voted to request the cancellation of our local elections in East Sussex this May - with no consultation, no democracy, and no mandate from the people of Eastbourne.

“Eastbourne Conservatives have secured themselves an extra year to squat in County Hall to press ahead with their plans to close Linden Court for people with learning disabilities, to close Milton Grange for people with dementia and to continue neglecting our roads.

“This is not acceptable which is why myself and my Liberal Democrat team will keep fighting to hold the Conservative-run East Sussex County Council to account.”

In a statement, Leaders of East Sussex Local Authorities, Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, Councillor Julia Hilton, Leader of Hastings Borough Council, Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council and Councillor Rachel Millward, Leader of Wealden District Council, said: “We are deeply disappointed that the government has agreed to cancel the elections.

“We have made clear that we do not oppose devolution, but that this must be done with the consent of residents, businesses and partners. The government has ignored this.

“Whilst we object to this decision, we will – as always- put the best interests of residents ahead of everything.

“The services that the districts and borough councils provide are multiple and vary greatly even within East Sussex. We will work together to protect them.

“We will do everything in our power to promote the vital importance of Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, and Wealden, ensuring that the services that matter most to our residents are not downgraded as part of any reorganisation.

“At this time, most future governance arrangements and how we will arrive at them remain unclear. These important details will be confirmed over the coming months, and we will keep our residents up to date and fully informed.”