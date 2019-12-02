‘Car free’ flats proposed in Newhaven

Developers have put forward proposals for a ‘car free’ extension to a block of flats in Newhaven.

In an application submitted to Lewes District Council, developers are seeking planning permission to build a three-storey extension to Kendal Court, a block of 60 flats in Railway Road.

According to developers, the extension (to be built on part of the existing building’s car park) would add eight new studio flats to be leased through ‘car free’ rental agreements.

In documents submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The new flats will be car free, which will be controlled by the developer through rental agreements.

“This will avoid any parking or highways issues potentially caused by additional vehicle movements.

“The sustainability of the location and provision of secure cycle storage will encourage sustainable transport modes and ensure occupiers do not need a car.”

Developers go on to say the proposal would encourage other forms of travel and ensure the new homes meet with local planning policies on sustainable transport.

Notably, the proposal means there would be fewer parking spaces on site than the current number of flats within Kendal Court. However, developers say this is justifiable as “the level of car ownership associated with the site is highly likely to be lower than for privately owned accommodation.”

Existing flats would still be able to access car parking spaces, with a new entrance to be built under the extension.

Each studio flat would be comprised of an open plan living and sleeping area, as well as a fully fitted kitchenette and en-suite shower/toilet room.

Developers also say they intend to let flats to “people on low incomes,” but confirm the proposals does not include any official affordable housing provision.

A spokesman for the developer said: “[Local planning policy] clearly identifies a main area for growth in housing demand is for small homes for single person households and couples with no dependants.

“By providing eight additional studio flats at Kendal Court the proposal meets this identified housing need.

“The applicant has engaged with local stakeholders, particularly local authorities and housing charities, to discuss the need for small scale dwellings for financially vulnerable people along the south coast.

“Housing officers at Lewes and Eastbourne Councils, Brighton & Hove City Council and local housing charities have all confirmed there is a high demand for the additional studios proposed at Kendal Court.”

For further details of the proposals see application reference LW/19/0839 on the Lewes District Council planning website.