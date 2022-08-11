CAROLINE ANSELL MP: Airbourne, PM hustings and Eastbourne's levelling up bid

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Ansell MP

This four-day international event is something that puts our town on the map and it was much missed by our tourism and hospitality industries when it had to be cancelled.

It remains a great shame that rail strikes will disrupt it, but I hope that those who want to come will find a way and have a great time.

I hope likewise the rail unions reconsider and call off the strikes.

Potential new features on the Redoubt include wildflowers and an ecological cafe in the moat. Picture from EBC

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak came to Eastbourne last week for a leadership hustings.

They received a warm welcome from the town and visitors with the exception of would-be saboteurs and a minority outside shouting abuse at ordinary people coming to listen to two people – one of whom will be the country’s next Prime Minister and leader of a democratically elected government.

It was very sad to see.

On the night, both Rishi and Liz affirmed their commitment to the Conservative levelling up agenda so important to us in Eastbourne.

We have already received £20million from our government to help create new jobs.

Our town’s second Levelling Up bid was sent to the Government last week by the Liberal Democrat-led borough council.

The Bandstand and Redoubt are the focus of this new £26million bid and there is no question of their strategic importance and it’s a sorry tale that both are essentially mothballed at this point but the strength of the council’s submission is now on the line.

When last I was given sight of the bid, it had a hot air balloon for illustrative purposes only and no cost/benefit calculations.

But with no time left, no Plan B and at the council’s earnest request, I signed the submission.

I will take up our cause when Parliament returns in September.

Finally, for more light-hearted drama I saw ‘Around The World In 80 Days’ at the Devonshire Park this week and it was superb!