CAROLINE ANSELL MP COLUMN: I think Putin has underestimated everyone’s resolve

Everywhere I went, the talk turned to heartache for the people of Ukraine and solidarity with them.

This week in Westminster, my work to put Eastbourne on the map continued in earnest - and notably, I met with Education Ministers and raised planning issues - but Parliament has been very much the same experience with Ukraine on hearts and minds. Never more so than in the standing ovation for Ukraine’s Ambassador at Prime Minister’s Questions. I can’t even describe how moving it was.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to unprecedented sanctions in what has been a co-ordinated response from Western nations. These are already hurting the Russian economy.

I think Putin has underestimated the resolve of the UK, the US and our NATO allies to punish him for his reckless action. He has also underestimated the fighting ability of the Ukrainian nation. It appears the invasion is not going as well as anticipated. The UK and other countries continue to send arms. I know everyone in Eastbourne and Willingdon is willing the Ukrainian people to resist this illegal invasion and they want to do all they can to help. They are also worried about bloodshed, particularly involving children and the refugee situation. These are worrying times in the world as tensions rise to Cold War levels. Community groups and businesses in Eastbourne and across East Sussex are fundraising and financial donations are the most effective way to help. If you can, please do donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal run by the Disasters Emergency Committee at www.donation.dec.org.uk

Refugees fleeing the fighting are spilling over the borders into countries like Poland and the UK has responded by making it easier for Ukrainians to come to the UK.

The Prime Minister has indicated the UK could take in more than 200,000 refugees – a significant number. The existing scheme allowing close relatives of Ukrainian people already settled in the UK to enter the country has been widened to include adult parents, grandparents, children over 18 and siblings. In addition, a new sponsorship route is to be opened up.

Around £220m in emergency and humanitarian aid for Ukraine has also been announced to help on the ground.