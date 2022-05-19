CAROLINE ANSELL MP: Council missed an opportunity on emergency funding

Caroline Ansell, MP for Eastbourne

It is not for me to announce government policy, but I know ministers are actively looking at a range of options to help in a ddition to the £22 billion package of support already announced, including £9 billion to help with energy costs.

I was very disappointed that the Liberal Democrat-led borough council did not take up an idea from my Conservative council colleagues to look at dedicating a percentage of the returns from their sale of property assets to fund an emergency scheme for those in need.

I had spoken to the minister at the Department for Levelling Up who was open to dialogue over doing this.

Instead, the council has made a ‘declaration’ about what it thinks the government should do and will now write a letter to the Treasury telling them so.

It is so vitally important the council uses all its own levers and resources at such a time as this.

In the name of the people of Eastbourne it holds several assets it is selling off primarily to fill a financial black hole largely of its own making, but the minister said some of this could potentially be diverted.

It was a golden opportunity missed.

I will be writing to the council leader asking him to reconsider.

I welcome that five local schools and colleges are receiving government cash to improve their buildings and facilities.

The money has come from the £498 million Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) for colleges and voluntary aided schools to address issues such as poor building condition, building compliance, energy efficiency and health and safety.

Heron Park Primary Academy, Oakwood Primary Academy, Ratton School, The Cavendish School, Gildredge House and College Central all went through rigorous assessment to get the cash.