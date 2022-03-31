CAROLINE ANSELL, MP FOR EASTBOURNE: East Sussex College has made real progress

SUS-210911-105508001

It was particularly fitting that our visit landed on the college’s open day. I made a return visit that evening as a parent myself.

I know the minister was very impressed with what she saw and the energy of students and staff.

ESC is also now rated by Ofsted as ‘good’ which is real progress under the leadership of Principal Rebecca Conroy. I will continue to play my part in supporting their development.

I have now joined the Education Select Committee and its job is to scrutinise the work of the Department for Education.

The committee is currently investigating post-16 skills training. We took evidence this week from former Education Secretary Kenneth Baker and Andreas Schleicher from the OECD as part of our investigation.

Both welcomed the development of T-levels which focuses on vocational skills and can help students into skilled employment, higher study or apprenticeships. Lord Baker also mentioned there was a need to bring together multi-disciplinary courses such as on climate change. I didn’t miss the opportunity to raise my campaign to include a Natural History GCSE in the curriculum.

Ukraine has continued to dominate the headlines this last week and there are tentative signs there may be a ceasefire. I think we all hope this can happen to stop the bloodshed.

Here at home, we held a meeting with council officers and community groups to understand the support available to those Ukrainians who will make their home with us. At this point, 26 local sponsors have come forward under the Homes for Ukraine programme. All considerations, from health, education, financial support and access to employment are very much in scope and East Sussex County Council is leading on this. You can find out more on their website.

Whilst it may no longer dominate the headlines, Covid is still here and infections are rising.

The vaccine rollout and better treatment means the virus is not the problem it was previously but we still need to protect the most vulnerable as we learn to live with it and get on with our lives. To help, I am really pleased people aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes, and those aged 12 years and over with weakened immune systems are now eligible for a spring Covid booster jab. The booster will be given six months after the last dose and everyone should wait four weeks before having your jab if you have tested positive recently. You can call 119 or book an appointment online.

Finally, the celebration of the life of the Duke of Edinburgh took place this week and it was good to see the Queen there with her family around her.