CAROLINE ANSELL MP: Grateful to Eastbourne families hosting Ukrainian refugees

The shift of Russian forces away from Kyiv and to the east has at least allowed the British Embassy in the Ukrainian capital to reopen even though it appears the conflict will continue for some time yet. You may recall British diplomatic staff relocated to the relative safety of the western city of Lviv prior to the beginning of the invasion in February.

The shift in the fighting has also led to more Ukrainians returning home. Hostilities have existed in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 so this is not a new development for most war hardened Ukrainians.

The UN has estimated that 30,000 are returning each day. However, there are still millions displaced in neighbouring countries like Poland and thousands have been granted visas to the UK.

The latest figures I have are that more than 86,000 visas have been granted from a total of 117,600 applications for both family and sponsorship schemes. So far 27,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK.

Here in Eastbourne, 21 Ukrainians have arrived and have been given homes by nine hosts. I am so grateful to those local families for their generosity and I thank them.

Alongside visas, another issue generating casework from my postbag is delays in obtaining passports.

This is a national problem and has been largely caused by a huge surge in applications from people who did not renew their passport during the pandemic but they are doing so now foreign travel is back.

The Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay met with bosses from the Passport Office last week and I am assured by him that a great deal is being done to clear the backlog.

However, this is worrying and frustrating for those who have booked holidays and applied in good time for their new passport. The good news is more staff are being drafted in to help but demand remains very high at the moment. Most people are still getting their passports within six weeks, but this cannot be guaranteed. If you need a new passport, the advice is to apply as soon as possible.

For those on holiday in Eastbourne and for us at home, there is a wonderful show to take in at the Royal Hippodrome as I can attest after last night’s performance. Strictly Showtime’ is everything it promises to be - a sparkling, joyful, musical delight and a huge tribute to all at The Theatre.