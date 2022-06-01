Caroline Ansell MP: No country could want for better role model than the Queen

Caroline Ansell

Street parties, afternoon teas and a host of events will mark our country’s first ever platinum jubilee.

Seventy years on the throne is extraordinary, ‘Elizabeth the Great’, some have already styled our Queen.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I hope the weather holds, although another fine British tradition, Keep Calm and Carry On, will be the order of the day, if not.

And it has been a joy to see the ‘jubilation’ from the youngest to most senior.

Adequate words are difficult to find to praise the Queen for her unstinting service to the country and Commonwealth these last seven decades.

She has been our rock and anchor through many troubled times, the centre of our celebrations in others. No country could want for a better head of state and role model.

The respect she engenders comes not just from this country but from across the world where she is respected for her wisdom and dedication to the role she took an oath to fulfil all those years ago during her coronation.

Just on one measure, she has been served by fourteen British Prime Ministers and granted Royal Assent to some 4,000 pieces of legislation sent to her by the House of Commons.

Three times I have sworn allegiance to the Queen.

Twice, on election to Parliament and in 1978, on joining the Brownies.

Like seaside rock, the influence of the Queen runs through the life of our country, its institutions and traditions. Local charities proudly bear her seal of approval, like Bramber Bakehouse and Wayfinder Woman.

Of all the planned ceremonies, services and events - and I hope to see you as I criss-cross the town – there is something about the lighting of the national chain of beacons across the country that always inspires me. Fans of Lord of the Rings will relate. Our beacons, at The Saffrons and high up on the downland via Butts Lane, are part of this.

And thank you to all those who will serve us and keep us safe this very special bank holiday weekend and event organisers for bringing us all together.