Celebrity Parkinson’s campaigner heads to Worthing with Movers & Shakers petition
The author and journalist is one of the celebrities who make up Movers & Shakers, having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019.
He will be joining members of the Worthing and Washington Parkinson’s Group in Worthing town centre on Wednesday, August 20, starting at South Street Square at 10am.
Angela Gooden, group leader, said: "There is a petition that the Movers & Shakers are behind. They are trying to get better care for people with Parkinson’s. The petition needed over 100,000 signatures for it to be discussed in Parliament.
"Thankfully, we are over that mark now but Rory will be coming to Worthing to get more people to sign the petition. More people signing this petition, the better chance of raising awareness for people with Parkinson’s."