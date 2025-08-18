Celebrity Parkinson’s campaigner heads to Worthing with Movers & Shakers petition

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 18th Aug 2025, 09:47 BST
Parkinson’s campaigner Rory Cellan-Jones is coming to Worthing to gather signatures for the Movers & Shakers petition, calling for the government to fulfil it promises to make life better for those affected by the neurological condition.

The author and journalist is one of the celebrities who make up Movers & Shakers, having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019.

He will be joining members of the Worthing and Washington Parkinson’s Group in Worthing town centre on Wednesday, August 20, starting at South Street Square at 10am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angela Gooden, group leader, said: "There is a petition that the Movers & Shakers are behind. They are trying to get better care for people with Parkinson’s. The petition needed over 100,000 signatures for it to be discussed in Parliament.

British author and journalist Rory Cellan-Jones was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2024 for his services to journalism. Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFPplaceholder image
British author and journalist Rory Cellan-Jones was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2024 for his services to journalism. Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP

"Thankfully, we are over that mark now but Rory will be coming to Worthing to get more people to sign the petition. More people signing this petition, the better chance of raising awareness for people with Parkinson’s."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice