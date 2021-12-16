Sharon Davy, Conservative Lewes district councillor for Chailey, has called on East Sussex County Council and Sussex Police to undertake a review of the speed limits and crossings on the road.

Councillor Davy presented her petition, which was signed by over 100 local residents, to the Chair of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Peter Pragnell, at the full council meeting which took place on December 7.

Cllr Sharon Davy said: "It’s essential that the review takes place at the busiest times of the day - especially when our children are going to and coming back from school. That’s a priority. We also need Sussex Police to support our speed and safety review."

The review was also supported by Chailey's East Sussex county councillor, Matthew Milligan, who said: "I am pleased to support Cllr Sharon Davy's call for a speed and safety review of this road, I know that many residents want to see a change as Station Road has become increasingly more residential in recent years and the speed limits must reflect this change."

The petition has requested that this speed review be undertaken by the end of 2022.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have received a petition asking for a review of the speed limit on A272 at North Chailey. The petition has been referred to a future meeting of the Lead Member for Transport and Environment for consideration, and this is likely to be in the spring of next year.”

