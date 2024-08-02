Councillor Lesley Boniface was elected chair of Lewes District Council for 2024-25 at a meeting of annual council.

Councillor Ian Alexander was elected as vice-hair.Councillor Boniface’s theme of office for the year is ‘Volunteering in the Community’. She hopes to visit voluntary organisations and groups within the district to find out about the valuable work they are doing, and to see what she can do to support them.

Councillor Boniface said: "I was delighted and honoured to be elected as Chair of Lewes District Council for 2024/25 and I look forward to visiting and supporting voluntary groups across the district as part of my theme of office. Volunteers play a vitally important role in our communities and don't always get the recognition they deserve."If you are a volunteer or part of an organisation that would welcome a visit from the Chair, please email [email protected].