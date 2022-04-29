Changes to historic Crawley pub planned

If approved, the external work at the 16th century Grade II listed building will include redecorating all of its timber cladding and joinery, the extension of the front patio and the replacement of the current fencing.

Inside, permission is sought to remove the raised flooring, screen, balustrades and a section of the bar to create a larger entrance complete with new flooring and fittings.

Listed building consent will be needed before any work can go ahead.

Frogshole Farm. Image: Google Earth

Permission is also sought for new signage at the pub, as well as a light box to illuminate the existing sign.