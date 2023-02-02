Chichester District Council is to spend £205,000 buying an electric compact street sweeper for use in and around the city centre.

The decision to take the money from reserves was made during a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (January 31).

Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment & Chichester Contract Services, told the meeting that, for the last ten years, the council had been hiring in a compact diesel sweeper.

The sweeper cost £610 per week to rent and used 5000-6000 litres of fuel per year.

Chichester District Council's East Pallant House offices

It was now felt that buying a vehicle would be better value for money and better for the council’s carbon footprint.

Mrs Plant said: “The electric vehicle would reinforce [the council’s] commitment to carbon reduction, even though in terms of our total emissions it is only a small percentage.

“But it would be a very visible demonstration to the residents and visitors in Chichester of this commitment to emission reductions.”

While the recommendation to buy the vehicle was approved, Gordon McAra (Ind, Midhurst) shared his frustration about more money being spent on the city.

Calling on district councillors to remember that there was ‘a lot more to the district’ than just the city, he added: “I do wish you would make the effort to think more broadly.