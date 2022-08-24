Chichester District Council launches new grant scheme to help communities support Ukrainian refugees

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester District Council is inviting community groups and parish councils to apply for funding to help support Ukrainian refugees in the district as part of a new grant scheme.

Applications are now open and community groups and parish councils can bid for one-off grants of up to £1,000 per organisation. The grants will be used to help refugees who have come to live in the Chichester District as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The funding has been provided by West Sussex County Council (WSCC), which is administering the Homes for Ukraine scheme in the county. WSCC receives £10,500 per guest from the Government, and up to £150,000 of this funding is now being issued to district and borough councils to fund community support.

Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture at Chichester District Council, said: "We recognise the generosity of Chichester District residents, many of whom have welcomed guests from Ukraine into their homes. In July, we announced that we were able to passport some funding from the Homes for Ukraine scheme to two important community groups in the district — Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester (VAAC) and Sanctuary in Chichester — to strengthen the support offered to Ukrainian guests who are living in the district.

"We are really pleased to be in the position where we can now extend this support to include community groups and parish councils. The grants can be used for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees in the area in a variety of ways that will help them feel integrated and less isolated.