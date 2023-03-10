With the consultation underway for the new Local Plan for the Chichester District, here is how the plan aims to boost business in the district.

What is the plan to boost business?:

A key role of the plan is to look at employment space and places where retail should be provided. This is important because it helps to support the local economy.

As jobs are created, earnings are increased, productivity is raised, living standards are improved, aspiration and skills are increased, and better quality of services and facilities for those living in and visiting our area are provided.

Chichester District Council is proposing that the employment land identified in the 2015 Plan; retained employment land from the Site Allocation Development Plan Document; and a new employment site to the south of Bognor Road, and is aiming to meet the employment needs in the plan area.

The plan will also work alongside the Chichester Vision to help support the day and night-time economy, as well as continuing support for the horticultural industry. This is aimed to be achieved through retention of the Horticultural Development Areas, which will be expanded at Runcton.

How does the plan aim to boost business?

In addition to completions and pipeline supply, employment is provided for through bringing forward some allocations of land from the Local Plan Key Policies 2014-29, where the employment space has not yet all

been delivered at:

Land west of Chichester - Phase one has an existing permission. A further 22,000sqm of employment space could be delivered in phase two;

Land at Chichester Business Park, Tangmere - an existing permission covers most of the site, with just one plot remaining without permission;

Land at Shopwyke – Employment land at Glenmore Business Park is now complete but a further 4,000 sqm is covered by an outline permission covering the rest of the SDL.

Further site allocations for employment are:

Land at Kingsham Road – 44 to7,200sqm office space

And a new allocation at:

Land south of Bognor Road, a minimum of 28,000sqm

In addition, provision is made within some of the new strategic site allocations (Chidham and Hambrook and Land East of Chichester) for flexible working space to be provided

within local centres/community hub buildings, and local provision will also be made through neighbourhood plans, and at the Southbourne Broad Location for Development.

A new strategic employment-led site is allocated on Land South of Bognor Road at North Mundham. Land East of Rolls Royce is safeguarded for future employment development related to Rolls Royce.

How can I give my views?:

The draft Plan, the proposed submission documents and the relevant evidence base will be available for inspection for six weeks from February 3 until March 17 on the council’s website at www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanconsultation and at the Chichester District Council Offices.

Reference copies of the Local Plan 2021 – 2039 have also been placed in Chichester, Selsey, Southbourne, Midhurst and Petworth libraries.

The council will receive representations on the Chichester Local Plan 2021 - 2039 for a six week period which runs from February 3 until 5pm on March 17.

Representations can be made in writing or by way of electronic communications through the following means:

By using the council’s online consultation portal at www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanconsultation, paper copies of the response form are available upon request by telephoning 01243 785166 or emailing [email protected]

Paper copy response forms should be sent to the Planning Policy Team, Chichester District Council, East Pallant House, 1 East Pallant, Chichester PO19 1TY or emailed to

All the comments received will be assembled and passed to an independent planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State who will examine the Plan (together with a range of supporting documents).

The Inspector will consider the representations received by the council to the proposed submission version of the Plan to inform his or her decision about whether the

Plan can be adopted by the council, or whether it must first be amended to make it 'sound' and to ensure it meets legal and national policy tests.