Chichester District Local Plan 2023: The A27 transport and district roundabout plans in pictures

With the consultation underway for the new Local Plan for the Chichester district, here are some of the areas where development of the A27 and district roundabouts could take place.

Following a full council meeting of Chichester District Council on Tuesday, January 24 figures for a new housing target as well as improvements to improvements to two A27 roundabouts in the district.

Following on the discussion, the councillors agreed to put the Plan out to a six week consultation.

Transport plays a large part in the plan, not least the need to improve the A27.

It was estimated that junction improvements along the road would cost between £90m and £135m – a bill which cannot be met through developer contributions alone.

Two schemes were recommended for inclusion in the Plan – the Fishbourne Road roundabout and Terminus Road Link (A259), which would cost between £9.5m and £12.9m; and the Bognor Road Roundabout and Vinnetrow Road Link, which would cost between £19.4m and £30.4m.

