Birdham

BI/22/00408/DOM: Bay Tree House, Westlands Estate. Conversion of garage to habitable space with single story side extension. Replacing existing windows. Replacement of tile with weatherboarding at first floor. Erection of 1 no. detached garage/storage building. Replacement of drive surfaces. New front boundary wall and gates - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission BI/21/02780/DOM - to allow for changes to include a front porch, rear loggia and minor changes to the front landscaping.

BI/22/00457/DOM: Salthouse, Martins Lane. New swimming pool, paved surround, screening and associated works.

CC/22/00304/FUL: The Nags Head, 3 St Pancras, Chichester. Patio renovations, repositioning of boundary feature, new garden shelter, new/replacement bi-fold doors from restaurant, removal of existing flower bed and plants and shrubs - Variation of Condition 2 of planning application CC/21/01108/FUL - Minor amendments to approved scheme (improve security to boundary and link roof of shelter to restaurant gable to improve weathering). Photo: Google Maps.

Chichester

CC/21/03400/FUL: 38 The Hornet. 2 no. external air conditioning units on western elevation.

CC/22/00055/DOM: White House Farm, Old Broyle Road, West Broyle. Proposed internal alterations to Farmhouse and changes to external openings. New detached car garage including bin/log store. Associated hard/ soft landscaping to garden.

CC/22/00089/FUL: New Park Studio, Middleton Crescent, New Park Road. Change of use (only) from sui generis (holiday accommodation) to class E (commercial, business and services use).

CC/22/00158/FUL: 4-5 Market Road. Erection of a part two storey, part single storey rear extension following the demolition of the existing part two storey, part single storey rear projection to create an enlarged drinking establishment with expanded food provision, including an enclosed first floor external terrace area. Alterations to existing facades.

CC/22/00161/DOM: Old Orchard Place, Rew Lane. Two storey extension to north and west, single storey extension to south west with associated roof works and new detached garage.

CC/22/00202/ADV: Corn Exchange, East Street. 2 no. non-illuminated aluminium hanging signs.

CC/22/00279/DOM: 22 Turnbull Road. Rear extension at ground, first and roof levels. Erection of a garden home office.

CC/22/00319/TCA: Land East Of 8 And 16 Longley Road. Notification of intention to reduce by up to 1.5m (west sector) to give 2m clearance from buildings and streetlight on 2 no. Maple trees (quoted as T1 & T2).

CC/22/00320/TPA: 6 Longley Road. Crown reduce on southern sector by 1.5m on 1 no. Plane tree (T1), Group, G1 subject to 08/00021/TPO.

CC/22/00376/TCA: 29 West Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce overall by 1.5m from all branch ends 1 no. Box Elder tree (T1). Crown reduce by up to 20cm (all round) to previous points on 1 no. Holly tree (T2). Crown reduce by up to 20cm (all round) to previous points on 2 no. Bay trees (T3 & T4).

CC/22/00428/ADV: 1-3 South Street. 4 no. illuminated lettering on fascia and 1 no. illuminated projection sign.

CC/22/00430/DOM: Westleigh, 3 Westmead Road. Proposed replacement side extension enabling new first floor accommodation, proposed single-storey extension rear extension, revised fenestration, internal layout and material design throughout (Resubmission of 21/02898/DOM).

CC/22/00480/PA1A: 86 Langdale Avenue. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.00m (b) maximum height - 3.75m (c) height of eaves - 2.70m.

CC/22/00496/PA14J: Westgate Leisure Centre, Via Ravenna. Solar panel installation.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/00787/APNR: Buddington Farm, Buddington Lane. Track to access agricultural land.

SDNP/21/05532/HOUS: 21 Lutener Road. Installation of rooflight to rear elevation, ground floor side extension with alterations and additions to fenestration.

SDNP/22/00921/LDP: Vine House Elderly Peoples Residence, Easebourne Lane. Removal of two windows on the southern elevation and the insertion of a glazed door with side window to one opening plus infilling second opening. Addition of window to west elevation for existing bedroom.

East Lavington

SDNP/22/00878/OHL: Barnetts Farm, Fitzlea Wood Road. Erection of 1 no. pole for the purposes of distributing electricity.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/00354/DOM: Sea Winds, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. First floor extension and installation of new porch. Remove conservatory.

EWB/22/00456/FUL: 1 Oakfield Road, East Wittering. Alterations to the shop front including cladding of ground floor elevations, infilling of courtyard to the rear to create storage area and creation of outside seating area including boundary screening.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/06134/FUL: Garden House, Coates Lane. Erection of a barn for agricultural storage and animal shelter.

Funtington

SDNP/22/00576/HOUS: The Bungalow, School Dell. Removal of existing lean-to, car port and 2 no. garden sheds. Construction of a single storey side extension, addition of 5 no. dormer windows including roof alterations, and detached double garage.

Graffham

SDNP/22/00807/LDP: Woodcote Farm Cottage, Woodcote. Use of the 2 no. existing semi-detached dwelling houses (Class C3) as 1 no. detached single family dwelling house (Class C3).

Harting

SDNP/22/00491/TCA: 1 Cobblers Cottage, B2146 to Tipper Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by upto 2m on 1 no. Malus tree (T1). Crown reduce by upto 2m and reduce width (eastern sector) by 1m on 1 no. Malus tree (T2).

SDNP/22/00501/TCA: Houghtons Barn, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce (overall) by up to 3m on 2 no. Beech tree (T1 and T2). Crown reduce (overall) by 1m on 1 no. Walnut tree (T3). Crown reduce (overall) by 0.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T4). Crown reduce (all round) back to old pruning points by 1m on 1 no. Apple tree (T5).

Kirdford

KD/22/00300/TCA: Ellington, Village Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Hawthorn tree. Removal of 3 no. lower branches on southern sector on 2 no. Ash tree.

KD/22/00324/PNO: Ganders Gate Farm, Glasshouse Lane. Agricultural building.

Lavant

SDNP/22/00146/HOUS: 26 Northside, Mid Lavant. Proposed garage.

SDNP/22/00513/FUL: Lavant House, West Lavant Road. Roof repairs, adaptations, and alterations.

SDNP/22/00763/TPO: 3 April Gardens. Crown reduce by 25% on 1 no. Ash tree 25 %. (TPO T1). Crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Beech tree (TPO T2). Crown reduce by 30% on 3 no. Sycam trees (TPO T3, T4, T5) and 1 no. Hoak tree (TPO T7), subject to 93/00641/TPO.

Linchmere

LM/22/00187/DOM: Blue Anchor House, Linchmere Road, Hammer. Single storey side and rear extension.

LM/22/00407/TPA: Witham Wood, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Fell 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as 12) and 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as C). Prune the overhanging branches of 20 no. Beech trees (quoted 1 to 11 and 13 to 21), 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as A) and 1 no. White Beam tree (quoted as B), Area, A1, subject to LM/61/00620/TPO.

LM/22/00442/TPA: Oak Bank, 27 New Road, Camelsdale. Crown lift 3 no. limbs to approx. 6m (above ground level), reduce height by 4m, south sector by 3m, north and west sectors by 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T4) subject to LM/99/00630/TPO.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/06351/HOUS: 10 Collyers Cottages, Surrey Road, Lickfold. 2 storey side extension.

Loxwood

LX/22/00424/LBC: Brewhurst House, Brewhurst Lane. Removal of chimney stack, form opening and install bifold doors, convert existing window opening and install new door. Install clear glazing to bay window.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00162/DOM: Thornbrook, The Drive, Ifold. Single storey rear extension.

PS/22/00206/TPA: Wagtails, 11 The Close, Ifold. Reduce height by up to 2m, reduce widths (all round) by up to 1m and remove 1 no. branch (diameter of 200mm) on south sector at 5.5m by 1.5m on 1 no. Pedunculate Oak tree (T5) subject to PS/89/00786/TPO.

PS/22/00490/TCA: Common House, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Western Red Cedar tree (quoted as T1).

Selsey

SY/22/00222/FUL: Land East Of Manor Road. Erection of detached garage within curtilage of Plot 37 (approved under ref. SY/21/01366/FUL).

Sidlesham

SI/22/00034/FUL: Land West Of Bremere Lane. Erection of storage barn for land management purposes.

SI/22/00452/FUL: Land South Of Telephone Exchange, Selsey Road. Change of use of land and part of stable building to garden land and utility building as an alternative to the utility building approved under application SI/18/01173/FUL. Changes to the layout and elevation treatments of the approved stable building approved under application SI/18/02925/FUL and associated landscaping works.

Southbourne

SB/22/00077/TPA: Land West Of 18A To 20 Sadlers Walk, Hermitage. Crown reduce width by 3m (east sector) back from 20 Sadlers Walk on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T21, TPO’s as T8) subject to SB/98/00914/TPO.

SB/22/00488/TPA: Land North West Of 9 Nelson Close. Crown lift by 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T8, TPO’d as T11) subject to SB/98/00914/TPO.

SB/22/00406/FUL: Land Adjacent To Plot 8, Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook. Change of use of land for 2 no. travelling showmen plots.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/00452/HOUS: Glattings Farm, Glatting Lane, Sutton. 2 no. windows to the south elevation and replacement cement finish to lime-based render.

SDNP/22/00453/LIS: Glattings Farm, Glatting Lane, Sutton. 2 no. windows to the south elevation and replacement cement finish to lime based render.

Tillington

SDNP/22/00383/HOUS: Pitshill House, New Road. Resurfacing courtyard with resin-bonded gravel.

SDNP/22/00384/LIS: Pitshill House, New Road. Resurfacing courtyard with resin-bonded gravel.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/22/00681/LDE: The Barn, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Existing lawful certificate of use of land as garden ancillary to main dwelling.

West Itchenor

WI/22/00437/TCA: Walnut Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Crab Apple tree (quoted as T1) and 2 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T2). Crown lift up to 2.5m (above ground level) and crown reduce by 20% (all round) on 1 no. Bay tree (quoted as T3). Remove 1 no. limb (north sector) on 1 no. Bay tree (quoted as T4). Remove group of small Bay and Holly shrubs (quoted as G1).

West Wittering

WW/22/00064/FUL: Four Jays, 24 Russell Road. Demolition of bungalow and construction of new bungalow over footprint (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission WW/20/03356/FUL - Variation of pitched flat roof on south-east elevation and alterations to first floor).

WW/22/00141/FUL: Cherry Croft, 47 Marine Drive West. Demolishment of existing dwelling replaced with 1 no. dwelling and 1 no. store with associated works.

WW/22/00153/DOM: The Old Nursery, Chapel Lane. Proposed swimming pool and pool house.

WW/22/00217/DOM: Ardees, 4 Southcote Avenue. Erection of a single storey extension, removal of chimney stack, block up door opening on east elevation and replace wall cladding with render.

Westbourne

WE/22/00212/PA1A: 11 Lark Way Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.10m (b) maximum height - 3.76m (c) height of eaves - 2.50m.

Westhampnett

WH/22/00326/DOM: Beekeepers Cottage, Dairy Lane, Maudlin. Single storey side extension.

Wisborough Green

WR/21/03670/DOM: Old Tanyard Farm, Petworth Road. Replacement extension to north-west elevation of existing dwelling and erection of oak framed porch. Alterations to existing annexe.

WR/21/03671/LBC: Old Tanyard Farm, Petworth Road. Replacement extension to north-west elevation of existing dwelling and erection of oak framed porch. Alterations to existing annexe.

WR/22/00411/TCA: Tasman Cottage, Kirdford Road. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Lawson’s Cypress trees (T1-T4).

