Chichester Marina set for repair work

The Chichester Marina looks set for repairs following a renovation plans submission.

The plans would see a major renovation project take place at the marina located in Birdham.

The development would see the demolition of three workshops/sheds for the redevelopment of the South-West area of the marina.

The redevelopment would include four purpose built building including marine related workshops, offices and storage.

The Boat House Cafe at the Marina would also be extended.

Mr Matthew Boyle from Boat House Cafe said: “After ten years of running the Boat House Cafe we have seen how the needs of our customers has changed over those years, especially since the pandemic, and are now looking to positively respond to those changes and demands and as well as the changing needs of the business in these challenging times.

“We are looking to expand into the adjoining unit so we can better cater for the casual demands of the berth holders, tenants, and marina visitors by offering them a more efficient service for simple & take away fare, eg, coffees. teas, soft drinks, ice creams, cakes, sandwiches, snacks etc. by opening a coffee shop that can more efficiently and easily cater for those that just wish to grab and go, get a takeaway or drop in for a more casual experience.

“We have found that, especially since the pandemic, staying with table service and keeping our tables further apart in the existing boat house cafe has been greatly appreciated by the majority of our customers.

"However, this has also caused an issue when serving those customers that just want to stop in for either a quick bite or drink or for a takeaway coffee/tea/sandwich, as we aren’t able to as efficiently serve them as well as undertaking table service.

"This results with queues forming and crowding at the entrance at busy periods with frustration and lost trade from both types of clienteles.