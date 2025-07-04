Chichester MP calls for 'clarity' on SEND support

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Chichester MP Jessica Brown-Fuller has joined two other Liberal Democrat MPs in West Sussex to call for greater clarity on the future of SEND support in the UK.

Fuller, alongside John Milne MP (Horsham) and Alison Bennett MP (Mid Sussex), sent a joint letter to Education Secretary Bridget Philipson, demanding ‘urgent clarity’ on the provision of support for children with Special Educational Needs, amid concerns raised by families across the UK.

Recent remarks made by government advisors which suggest Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) may soon be reserved only for pupils attending special schools, and that the government may well be moving away from the term SEND altogether, has some parents worried that their children may no longer be provided for.

The MPs say that the landscape for SEND pupils is already disproportionately challenging in West Sussex, with the County Council currently processing just 14.3 per cent of EHCP claims within the statutory 20-week timeframe and families facing an average wait of 38 weeks for assessments.

Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, said:

“Parents and children in Chichester have lost confidence in the SEND system, with families effectively pitted against each other and against Conservative-led West Sussex County Council,” Jessica Brown-Fuller said. “The rumours that EHCPs will not be provided for children who attend mainstream settings is just continuing to add to parents’ uncertainty. Families who rely on EHCPs to ensure that their children have the support they need will be rightly terrified at the consequences of such a development. We are calling on the Department of Education to provide clarity on this urgently.”

John Clifton, Chair of Trustees, West Sussex Parent Carer Forum added: “The crisis in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) is not the fault of families or children; it stems from the failure to deliver on existing legal rights. Despite strong legislation, poor implementation has left many without the support they need. Local authorities face rising demand without sufficient funding, worsened in areas like West Sussex by an outdated and unfair school funding formula. EHCPs have become the only route to support, making education a fight instead of a right. Stripping away legal protections won’t fix the crisis, it will deepen it. SEND support must be a guarantee, not a battle. Our children deserve better.”