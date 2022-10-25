Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has been appointed as the new education secretary, Downing Street has confirmed.

Gillian Keegan has become the fifth education secretary in four months after being appointed to the role by new prime minister Rishi Sunak today.

Ms Keegan follows Kit Malthouse, James Cleverly, Michelle Donelan, and Nadhim Zahawi, who have all held the role since the start of July.

Mr Malthouse lasted just seven weeks in the role, after being appointed in early September.

She was previously Minister of State for Care at the Department of Health and Social Care between 16 September 2021 and 7 September 2022.

Liz Truss appointed Keegan to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in September this year.

Keegan has been the Conservative MP for Chichester since May 2017.

In October 2020, Keegan voted against extending free school meals through the holidays, during the pandemic.

