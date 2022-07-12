Currently, seen as one of the front runners, Rishi has received support from a range of Members of Parliament, including Transport Secretary and recent candidate, Grant Shapps. Rishi has support from several Cabinet Ministers, and many more junior ministers and backbenchers.

Commenting on why she made the decision to support Rishi, Gillian said: “Serious times require serious people. Rishi has proven he can deliver under pressure whilst supporting people and businesses across the country. We must carefully navigate global inflation whilst investing in growing our economy. I believe Rishi has the determination, discipline and integrity to lead our county to a bright future.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is clear from her announcement that Mrs Keegan does not intend to stand herself – despite national media speculation.

Gillian Keegan MP for Chichester

On July 8, 2022, the Daily Telegraph said: “Gillian Keegan, the care minister, is reportedly considering standing for leadership, Camilla Turner, our Chief Political Correspondent, reports.

“She was ‘asked to stand by a number of MPs,’ according to her allies

"’It would be interesting - out with the old and in with the new. She’s northern/ working class and a successful business woman…[it] makes sense’," a source close to Ms Keegan said.”

The leadership election follows the resignation of Boris Johnson. A full selection process will now follow led by Tory MPs with the final decision resting with Conservative Party members.