Bury

SDNP/22/00623/HOUS: Eedes Cottage, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Construction of outdoor swimming pool and installation of grey water harvesting plant.

Chichester

CC/22/00291/REM: Phase 2 Of The Westhampnett/North East Chichester SDL, Land North East Of Graylingwell Park, Chichester. Application under Section 73 for minor material amendments to reserved matters approval CC/19/03191/REM for a residential development comprising up to 200 no. dwellings including an element of affordable housing, associated landscaping and open space, Lavant Valley Linear Greenspace, surface water attenuation and ancillary works and vehicular access from the area known as ‘Phase 4 of the Graylingwell Park development permission CC/16/03791/OUT at Phase 2 of the Westhampnett/North East Chichester SDL, Land North East of Graylingwell Park, Chichester. Variation of condition 1 (approved plans) in order to enable the previously approved positions of the allotments and play areas to be swapped. Photo: Google Maps.

CC/22/00291/REM: Phase 2 Of The Westhampnett/North East Chichester SDL, Land North East Of Graylingwell Park. Application under Section 73 for minor material amendments to reserved matters approval CC/19/03191/REM for a residential development comprising up to 200 no. dwellings including an element of affordable housing, associated landscaping and open space, Lavant Valley Linear Greenspace, surface water attenuation and ancillary works and vehicular access from the area known as ‘Phase 4 of the Graylingwell Park development permission CC/16/03791/OUT at Phase 2 of the Westhampnett/North East Chichester SDL, Land North East of Graylingwell Park, Chichester. Variation of condition 1 (approved plans) in order to enable the previously approved positions of the allotments and play areas to be swapped.

CC/22/00308/FUL: Chichester Festival Theatre, Broyle Road. Bandstand for use between April and September to provide a multi-use space.

CC/22/00387/DOM: 23 Hannah Square. Single storey rear extension and front porch canopy.

CC/22/00401/TCA: The Harold Kidd Unit, Blomfield Drive. Notification of intention to width reduce by 1m and reduce 1 no. lower limb on western sector by 2m on 1 no. Plane tree (03303). Fell 8 no. Maple trees (03304, 03305, 03306, 03307, 03308, 03313, 03315 and 03317), 1 no. Ash tree (03310), 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (03347), 1 no. Birch tree (03363) and 5 no. Norway Maple Tree (03389, 03390, 03391, 03394 and 03411). Width reduce on northern sector by 2m on 1 no. Plane tree (03309). Remove 2 no. lower branches (over Lloyd road) on western sector by 2m on 1 no. Plane tree (03314). Crown lift by 4m on 1 no. Lime tree (03343). Crown reduce by 4m on 1 no. Plane tree (03364). Crown reduce by 3m 1 no. Plane tree (03368). Crown reduce by 1m 1 no. Plane tree (03371). Crown reduce southern sector by 2m on 1 no. Plane (03376). Reduce crown by 1.5m on southern sector by 2m on 1 no. London Plane tree (03379). End weight reduction on northern sector by 1m on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (03408). End weight reduction on western sector by 1m and width reduce on west sector by 2m on 1no. Plane tree (03311). End weight reduction on western sector by 1m and width reduction (over Lloyd road) on western sector by 2m on 1 no. Lime tree (03312). End Weight reduction on northern sector by 3m on 1 no. Plane tree (03362).

CC/22/00429/TPA: Havenstoke Park, Connolly Way. Remove 1 no. branch on eastern sector (to raise crown to 2.5m) on 1 no. Horse chestnut tree (T6), remove 1 no. low branch on eastern sector (to raise crown to 3m) on 1 no. Horse chestnut tree (T54), reduce the south-eastern sector (to give up to a 2m clearance from the Pavilion building) on 1 no. Horse chestnut tree (T126) and 1 no. Norway maple tree (T127), crown lift to 3m (above ground level) on western and northern sectors (over parking spaces) on 1 no. Small-leafed Lime tree (T131), crown lift to 3m (all round) on 1 no. Small-leafed Lime tree (T132), reduce 1 no. branch by 2m on eastern sector on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T153), fell 1 no. Horse chestnut tree (T177) and crown reduce up to 4m on 1 no. Lime tree (T191) all within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

CC/22/00514/DOM: 20 Armadale Road. Construction of ancillary outbuilding (annexe).

CC/22/00571/FUL: White House Farm, Old Broyle Road, Lavant. Change of use of existing storage barn to ancillary home office /leisure space for the farmhouse, with rear extension and changes to external openings and associated landscaping.

CC/22/00645/LBC: White House Farm, Old Broyle Road, West Broyle. Proposed change of use of existing storage barn to ancillary home office /leisure space for the farmhouse, with rear extension and changes to external openings and associated landscaping.

CC/22/00647/TPA: Mytchett House, Cassells Road. Pollard by 9m on 1 no. Lime tree (533), pollard by 10m on 1 no. Lime tree (534), pollard by 9m on 1 no. Silver Maple tree (562) and 1 no. Maple (564). Pollard by 12m on 1 no. Plane tree (566), pollard by 6m on 1 no. Lime tree (567), Pollard by 6m 1 no. Sycamore tree (569), Pollard by 11m on 1 no. Plane (570 ), pollard by 5m on 3 no. Hormbeam trees (572,573,574), pollard by 10m on 1 no. Silver Maple tree (571 group 1) and pollard by 8m 3 no. Silver Maple trees ( 571 group 2, 571 group 3, 571 group 4). Fell 2 no. Cherry trees (559 and 560) in Group, G1, subject to 06/00025/TPO.

CC/22/00682/TCA: 2 York Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Bay tree (T1). Crown lift to 2m, reduce height by 1m and reduce all round by 2m on 1 no. Yew tree (T2).

CC/22/00683/TPA: 12 Stanton Drive. Reduce height by 25-30% and widths (all round) by 2-3m on 2 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as 1 and 3) and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as 2). Reduce height by 15-20% and widths (all round) by 1.5-2m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as 4). All 4 no. trees within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO).

CC/22/00749/FUL: Flats 1-10, Whiteside Close. Replacement of windows to a block of 10 no. flats with double glazed brown coloured Upvc of same sizes and styles as existing.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/00473/DOM: Swallowfield, Drift Lane, Bosham. Open sided two bay car port built from timber with supporting posts concreted into existing gravel drive. Timber shiplap low pitch hip roof.

Cocking

SDNP/22/00429/FUL: Longmeadow, Bell Lane. Erection of 1 no. detached dwelling with associated garaging and associated surface parking.

SDNP/22/00800/HOUS: Hanbury Cottage, A286 From Mill Lane To The Croft. Proposed garage and secure store. Repair works to existing front retaining wall.

SDNP/22/01538/LIS: Hanbury Cottage, A286 Mill Lane to The Croft. Proposed garage and secure store. Repair works to existing front retaining wall.

Compton

SDNP/22/00923/HOUS: Compton House, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. New outdoor swimming pool and associated landscaping.

SDNP/22/01316/APNB: Hundred Acres Farm, Hundred Acres. Erection of 1 no. straw barn.

SDNP/22/01317/APNB: Hundred Acres Farm, Hundred Acres. Erection of 1 no. livestock building.

Donnington

D/22/00327/DOM: Old Manor House, Selsey Road. Conversion of existing garage with glass link., removal of modern covered link between garage and main house, replace with frame-less glass link. Replacement patio doors to west elevation, rooflights to northern catslide roof and landscaping and drive alterations.

D/22/00328/LBC: Old Manor House, Selsey Road. Conversion of existing garage with glass link., removal of modern covered link between garage and main house, replace with frame-less glass link. Replacement patio doors to west elevation, rooflights to northern catslide roof and landscaping and drive alterations.

Duncton

SDNP/22/01296/COU: Littleton Farm, A285 Selhurst Park Road to Droke Lane, Upwaltham. Change of use of agricultural field for camping.

Earnley

E/22/00519/FUL: Medmerry Arms, Medmerry Park, Stoney Lane. Ground floor extension to northern elevation and replacement of window with door on western elevation.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/00705/FUL: 43-45 East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Redevelopment of site with 2 no. semi-detached dwellings and associated works.

Fishbourne

FB/22/00545/LBC: Holmwood Cottage, 61 Fishbourne Road West. Removal and replacement of existing timber conservatory frame and glazing. Replacement of 2 no. single glazed first floor windows with new double glazed timber windows.

FB/22/00609/PNO: Bethwines Farm, Blackboy Lane. Demolition of existing agricultural barn.

Graffham

SDNP/21/06280/HOUS: The Malt House, The Street. Garden room extension, new opening to side extension, replacement windows, internal alterations and repairs.

SDNP/22/01341/TCA: Hill House, Graffham Street. Notification of intention to fell 1no. Conifer tree.

Heyshott

SDNP/22/01313/TPO: Willowdown, Hoyle Lane. Re-pollard by removing multi-stemmed regrowth (2m-3m) on 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (T1) subject to HY/94/00576/TPO.

Hunston

HN/22/00434/DOM: 20 St Leodegars Way. Removal of exisitng detached garage and erection of single storey side and rear extension.

HN/22/00535/FUL: Hunston Village Playing Field, Selsey Road. Excavation of grass and stone base works in preparation for the laying of a SUDS-Bond water permeable surface allowing disabled access to both the children’s playground and Multi Use Sport Area for wheelchair users and buggies.

Kirdford

KD/22/00203/DOM: Funtings Farm, Plaistow Road. Three bay garage.

KD/22/00204/LBC: Funtings Farm, Plaistow Road. Three bay garage.

KD/22/00761/PNO: Ganders Gate Farm, Glasshouse Lane. Agricultural building.

Lavant

SDNP/22/01413/HOUS: Langford Farm, Chilgrove Road. Chimney alterations and addition of porch to East rear elevation only.

SDNP/22/01549/LIS: Langford Farm, Chilgrove Road. Chimney alterations and addition of porch to East rear elevation only.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/06058/HOUS: Saltbarn Cottage, Vicarage Lane. Retrospective replacement of outbuilding for use as garden office and replacement of freestanding arbour at foot of lawn with hexagonal painted timber gazebo.

SDNP/21/06131/FUL: Land North of Gibbs Cottages, Surrey Road, Lickfold. Provision of new access to field.

SDNP/22/00581/HOUS: Bexley House, Surrey Road, Lickfold. Proposed rear orangery.

Loxwood

LX/22/00470/PA3Q: Mill House Farm, Drungewick Lane. Proposed change of use from agricultural buildings to 4 dwellings - (C3 Use class); Class Q (a).

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/01077/HOUS: Brook Hill, The Hole, Blind Lane. Erection of single storey extension to north facing elevation.

SDNP/22/01242/LIS: The Hole, Brook Hill, Blind Lane. Erection of single storey extension to north facing elevation.

Linchmere

SDNP/22/00349/HOUS: Foresters Cottage, Gillhams Lane. Two storey extension and the removal of the existing porch with landscaping works.

Marden

SDNP/22/01337/FUL: North Marden Farm, East Marden Road, North Marden. Alter and regularise conversion works approved under SDNP/17/04413/CND for change of use of traditional farm buildings to form a single dwelling and replacement ancillary buildings.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/00310/HOUS: Meadowleigh, Carron Lane. Demolition of existing garage replaced with ancillary annexe and store.

SDNP/22/00392/HOUS: Farthings, 26 Elmleigh. Increase size of existing dormer to the rear elevation.

SDNP/22/00981/HOUS: 65 Petersfield Road. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/22/01348/LIS: 142 June Lane. Replacement of 14 no. windows and window frames throughout building (resubmission of approved application SDNP/18/05801/LIS).

Milland

SDNP/22/00299/HOUS: Lambourne House, Lambourne Lane. Alterations to existing detached ancillary annexe including removal of garage doors and insertion of glazed doors and installation of an open porch and 2 no. dormer windows to front elevation.

SDNP/22/00502/HOUS: Knapp House, Iping Lane, Iping. Remodel rear wing, first floor rear extension and conservatory with associated roof works and various external alterations including changes to fenestration. New solid timber gate to front driveway entrance and re-use existing automated 5-bar timber gate at entrance to the guest parking area to the southeast of house.

SDNP/22/00503/LIS: Knapp House, Iping Lane, Iping. Remodel rear wing, first floor rear extension and conservatory with associated roof works and various external alterations including changes to fenestration. Various internal alterations including removal of partitions, reinstating original bedroom proportions and restoring the upper landing. New solid timber gate to front driveway entrance and re-use existing automated 5-bar timber gate at entrance to the guest parking area to the southeast of house.

SDNP/22/01120/CND: Aston House (formerly Dellwood Cottage), Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Construction of a replacement two storey dwelling - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/21/05042/FUL, to allow a modest increase in size to rear sitting room and minor fenestration changes to the rear.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/00692/LIS: Farrier’s. Construction of first floor partition between bedroom and landing. Including high level internal window and provision of door and frame. Removal of one section of modern ballistrading.

Oving

O/22/00073/FUL: Land At 1 New Cottages Coach Road (South), Shopwhyke. Proposed 2 storey detached 2 bedroom dwelling.

Petworth

SDNP/22/01132/HOUS: Sheepdown, Angel Street. Single storey front extension, changes to fenestration, internal alterations and associated demolition. Below ground water harvesting tank.

SDNP/22/01338/TCA: Saddlers Cottage, Saddlers Row. Notification of intention to crown reduce by upto 3m on 1 no Beech tree.

Rogate

SDNP/22/00892/LDE: Field adjacent to Fyning Barn, A272 Fyning Lane to Terwick Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for use of the land for car boot sales.

SDNP/22/00996/TCA: Star Cottage, School Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 40% and reduce widths by 1m on 1 no. Conifer tree (1). Crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Cherry tree (2).

Selsey

SY/22/00189/FUL: Norton Lea, Chichester Road. Change of use of an existing residential storage building for use as an office/light industrial unit (Use Class E(g)).

SY/22/00250/DOM: 11 Sunnymead Close. Proposed ground floor rear extension and first floor roof extension including new steeper pitched roof.

SY/22/00245/DOM: 3 Chichester Way. Extension of existing main house roof including new dormers, replacement of existing annex and garden room with new annex and gym, extension of enclosed porch to provide link between main house and new annex.

SY/22/00294/DOM: 31 Lifeboat Way. Ground floor rear and side extensions with various alterations including changes to fenestration and balcony to front elevation.

SY/22/00306/COU: Goathlands Caravan Park, Montalan Crescent. Caravan site for 27 static Holiday Caravans (Variation of condition 1 from planning permission SY/93/00078/COU - Extend period of use.

SY/22/00636/PLD: 50 Fontwell Road. Proposed single storey extension to rear and internal alterations.

Sidlesham

SI/22/00094/FUL: Lockgate Nursery, 72 Lockgate Road. Demolition of existing redundant greenhouse and construction of 2 no. detached 3 bedroom chalet bungalows.

SI/22/00280/FUL: 14 Chalk Lane. Demolishment of 2 no. agricultural buildings replaced with 2 no. one bedroom dwellings (alternative scheme to 21/00376/PA3Q).

SI/22/00453/FUL: Land South of Telephone Exchange, Selsey Road. Change of use of land to dog agility along with associated hardstanding and fencing.

SI/22/00493/FUL: Bird Pond Nursery, Selsey Road. Demolition of existing building replaced with 2 no. semi-detached 4 bed houses (alternative to Class Q approval SI/03205/FUL).

SI/22/00570/ELD: Melita Nursery, Chalk Lane. Existing lawful development - construction of 1 no. dwellinghouse (Use Class C3).

SI/22/00756/FUL: Red Barn, Selsey Road. Erection of 2 no. buildings comprising 3 no. stables and machinery store - amended stable siting to planning permission SI/20/02343/FUL.

Southbourne

SB/21/03184/DOM: Somerley, 121 Stein Road. Dropped kerb at the front of address and to be shared with 123 Stein Road.

SB/22/00400/DOM: Greenlea, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. First-floor side extension and extension of existing garage. Re-cladding and low-energy deep retrofit of dwelling - Variation of Conditions 2 and 3 of householder permission SB/21/00627/DOM removing pergola over balcony replacing with brise soleil and balcony balustrade on garden facing elevation only.

SB/22/00590/PA3MA: The Signal Box, Guildford Close. Prior Approval for change of use from office (Class E) to 2 no. dwellings (Class C).

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/00952/FUL: Rotherhill Nurseries, School Lane, Stedham. Replacement main storage barn.

Tangmere

TG/22/00728/TCA: Pear Tree Cottage, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to reduce southern sectors by up to 2m on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1), 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2), 1 no. Willow tree (T3) and 1 no. Horsechestnut tree (T4).

West Itchenor

WI/22/00403/DOM: The Oaks, Chalkdock. Erection of a single storey boat house and demolition of existing garage.

WI/22/00464/DOM: Summerwood, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Proposed garden and pool plant room.

West Wittering

WW/22/00485/FUL: Truffles, Piggery Hall Lane. Erection of 1 no. 4 bed dwelling - alternative to Class Q approval WW/21/01839/PA3Q.

WW/22/00675/FUL: Seagate Court, Flat 40, 43, 44, 47, 48 And 51, Shore Road, East Wittering. Replacement of the front obscure glass panels to the balconies of the 6 no. flats at numbers 40, 43, 44, 47, 48 and 51.

Westbourne

WE/22/00361/DOM: 5 River Street. Infill dormer between 2no. side dormers (resubmission of WE/21/01673/DOM).

• For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.