Appledram

AP/22/00340/FUL: The Cider House Kitchen, Pump Bottom Farm, Birdham Road. External covered area to provide additional outdoor seating and external kitchen area.

Bepton

O/22/00852/PA3MA: Woodfield House, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Change of use of existing day nursery to 6 no. residential units falling within Class C3. Photo: Google Maps.

SDNP/22/01247/HOUS: Burgrove, Severals Road. Conversion of part of existing garage to provide an extended gym/fitness area.

SDNP/22/01275/FUL: Park House Hotel, Bepton Road. Replacement windows, change use of second floor plant room to additional en suite guest bedroom, re-location of plant room, alterations to dormer window, hipped roof and ground floor extensions.

Birdham

BI/22/00718/FUL: Land North Of Cowdry Nursery, Sidlesham Lane. Erection of replacement 1 no. building and use as holiday let - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission BI/20/00733/FUL - Existing tiled roof to be retained and not changed to a thatched roof, to be built in accordance with revised plan 2035/001 REV F.

Bosham

BO/22/00827/DOM: Norwest, North Road. Change use of attached garage to habitable accommodation. Single storey side extension with associated alterations.

Boxgrove

BX/22/00626/DOM: Maytree Cottage, 5 Adelaide Cottages, Halnaker. Replace 2 no. front UPVC double glazed windows with traditional wooden sash windows and replace 1 no. UPVC front door with wooden cottage style front door. Replace 1 no. wooden front gate with new wooden front gate.

Chichester

CC/22/00074/DOM: 4 Litten Terrace. Proposed garden room/studio.

CC/22/00160/FUL: Land At Royal Close. Construction of 1 no. two-bedroom flat with storage area and under croft (block H).

CC/22/00611/TCA: 30 Cleveland Road. Notification of intention to prune the northern, southern and western sectors by 1m and eastern sector by 2m and crown reduce by 2.5m on 1 no. Liquidambar tree.

CC/22/00622/TPA: 48 Little Breach. Reduce height by 2m and widths by 1-1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T30) subject to CC/68/00165/TPO.

CC/22/00648/FUL: Westgate Leisure Centre, Via Ravenna. Installation of 1 no. air-source heat pump. With associated installations of civil’s, plate heat exchangers, pipe work, power and controls, concrete plinth and perimeter fence.

CC/22/00759/LBC: 27 Wellington Road. Internal alterations to enlarge existing kitchen.

CC/22/00652/DOM: 27 Wellington Road. Internal alterations to enlarge existing kitchen.

CC/22/00709/FUL: Chichester Trade Centre, Unit 11, Quarry Lane. Change of Use from Sui Generis Motor Dealership Use to a Motor Dealership Use/B8 Storage & Distribution/E(g)iii Industrial Use (both with ancillary Trade Counter) /Builders Merchant with ancillary Trade Counter/E(g)(ii) Research and Development Use.

CC/22/00762/TCA: 40 Caledonian Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree (T1).

CC/22/00779/TPA: Land North Of 14 To 28 Brandy Hole Lane. Reduce height by 5m on 2 no. Oak trees (T1 and T2) subject to CC/98/00315/TPO.

CC/22/00832/ADJ: Tangmere Pumping Station. Non-Material Amendment to planning permission WSCC/005/18/TG.

CC/22/00845/ADJ: Elbridge Farm. Proposal: Proposed variation of conditions 2 and 11 of planning permission WSCC/036/14/BE to increase throughput of waste from 30,000 tonnes per annum to 75,000 tonnes per annum and seek approval for minor changes to the site layout.

CC/22/00851/ADJ: Land North of Clay Lane. Proposal: Construction of access road for maintenance of pumping station approved by WSCC/003/18/CC (an extension to access road to adjacent sports facilities approved by Chichester District Council under reference 19/02584/REM).

CC/22/00788/DOM: 57 The Flat, North Street. Construction of flint wall flanking entrance gates (retrospective). Alternative detail to that approved under application CC/20/01189/DOM.

CC/22/00789/LBC: 57 The Flat, North Street. Construction of flint wall flanking entrance gates (retrospective). Alternative detail to that approved under application CC/20/01190/LBC.

CC/22/00831/TPA: 9 Wall Cottage Drive. Fell 1 no. Copper Beech tree (T1) subject to CC/10/00117/TPO.

CC/22/00861/ADJ: Land within the curtilage of Nuffield Hospital and the adjacent Broyle Road - Chichester Nuffield Hospital, Broyle Road. Rerouting and installation of approx. 200m of a previously approved wastewater pipeline between Norwich Road and the junction of Broyle Road with Wellington Road Chichester.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/00026/FUL: Hawthorne Meadow, Broad Road, Hambrook. Installation of circular footpath and picnic area with benches on Hawthorne Meadow.

CH/22/00674/PA1A: 10 Shepherds Close, Hambrook. Garage conversion and single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.4m (b) maximum height - 2.8m (c) height of eaves - 2.5m.

CH/22/00735/DOM: Iolanthe, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Proposed extension to existing dropped kerb.

CH/22/00748/DOM: Bay Tree House, Broad Road, Hambrook. Erection of a 4m timber boundary fence on the western boundary.

CH/22/00824/FUL: Orchard Farm, Drift Lane, Chidham. Erection of single storey detached garage.

Eartham

SDNP/22/01075/HOUS: Sherburne House, Eartham Lane. Replacement of conservatory and single storey extension with new single storey extensions, new west porch, replacement east porch, additional windows, internal alterations. Alterations to outbuilding.

SDNP/22/01229/LIS: Sherburne House, Eartham Lane. Replacement of conservatory and single storey extension with new single storey extensions, new west porch, replacement east porch, additional windows, internal alterations. Alterations to outbuilding.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/01419/HOUS: Wisteria, 11 High Path. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement single storey extension.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/00616/FUL: Sea Home, 20 Meadows Road, East Wittering. Construction of 1 no. dwelling (alternative to planning permission ref: EWB/17/00508/FUL).

Ebernoe

SDNP/22/00651/HOUS: Wassel Mill, Streels Lane. Erection of pool house.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/01161/HOUS: School House, Church Lane, Elsted. New garage, including log store, cycle store and associated landscaping.

SDNP/22/01243/LIS: School House, Church Lane, Elsted. New garage, including log store, cycle store and associated landscaping.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/06145/HOUS: Aberloue, 17 Haslemere Road. 2 storey side extension.

SDNP/22/01168/HOUS: Woodvale, Bell Vale Lane. Erection of 1 no. detached pool house to replace existing structure.

SDNP/22/01349/HOUS: Sollers, The Green. Construction of a single-storey rear extension and associated landscape works. Minor internal alterations.

SDNP/22/01364/LIS: Sollers, The Green. Construction of a single-storey rear extension and associated landscape works. Minor internal alterations.

Fishbourne

FB/22/00911/LBC: Blair Lusk, 102 Fishbourne Road West. Construction of a single storey rear extension.

FB/22/00575/PA3R: Bethwines Farm, Blackboy Lane. Prior Approval - Change of use of existing agricultural building to storage use.

Funtington

FU/22/00600/DOM: 9 Edith Cottages, Mill Road, West Ashling. Single storey extension to the front elevation.

FU/22/00826/DOM: 11 Edith Cottages, Mill Road, West Ashling. Proposed front porch extension, proposed two-storey rear extension with associated internal alterations.

SDNP/22/01116/FUL: Estate Office, Downs Road, West Stoke. Replacement of existing entrance gate with a brick and flint wall with an electric double timber gate and inclusion of oak posts along the grass verge.

SDNP/22/01548/TCA: 7 Admirals Walk. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Leylandii trees (T1 & T2).

Graffham

SDNP/22/01186/HOUS: Summerfield Cottage, Graffham Street. Internal and external alterations. Addition of 2 no. rear dormers, removal of velux window and chimney, replacement rear window to French doors. Demolition of outbuildings and replace with garage.

SDNP/22/01367/LIS: Summerfield Cottage, Graffham Street. Internal and external alterations. Addition of 2 no. rear dormers, removal of velux window and chimney, replacement rear window to French doors. Demolition of outbuildings and replace with garage.

Harting

SDNP/22/01554/CND: 4 Park Cottages, Park Road, South Harting. Demolish existing porch, replaced with ground floor extension, including new porch and changes to fenestration. Internal reconfiguration. Reinstate existing outhouse as ancillary to the main dwelling. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/19/04596/HOUS - changes to elevation drawings, drawing numbers 06P, 07P and section plan 08P).

Kirdford

KD/22/00627/ELD: Sussex Game Farm, Scratching Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for light industrial use of buildings (labelled 1 to 7).

KD/22/00758/DOM: High Barn Farm, Plaistow Road. Replacement extension on North Elevation, two storey side extension and minor internal alterations to a listed building.

KD/22/00829/LBC: High Barn Farm, Plaistow Road. Replacement extension on North Elevation, two storey side extension and minor internal alterations to a listed building.

Lavant

SDNP/22/00339/LIS: White Cottage, Pook Lane. Removal of exterior white paint to expose original brick and flint wall, opening of existing staircase and creation of a new cloakroom. Replacement of conservatory to the rear, replacement roofing alongside new gutters and down pipes.

Marden

SDNP/22/01495/HOUS: Switchback Barn, North Marden Road, East Marden. Demolition of 1 no. garage/store and 1 no. shed, replaced with 1 no. garage/outbuilding with solar panels and planting.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/01142/TEL: Whip Hill, Off Lamberts Lane. Notification under the Electronic Communications Code Regulations of the intention to install 5G Electronic Communications Apparatus - the replacement of 3 antennas with 3 new antennas and ancillary development.

SDNP/22/01484/HOUS: 2 Railway Terrace, Bepton Road. Replacement of 2. no windows on front elevation and 5 no. windows on rear elevations with double glazed white UPVC windows, and replacement of front entrance door with a composite door.

Milland

SDNP/22/01553/APNB: Land East of Great Trippets, Rake Road. 1 no. steel portal frame agricultural building clad on the walls and roof, designed for agricultural storage.

Oving

Petworth

SDNP/22/01045/HOUS: 16 Old School Close. Proposed side extension to create a single garage.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00584/LBC: Common House, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Demolition of existing detached garage and conservatory and erection of replacement garage.

Rogate

SDNP/22/01217/HOUS: Cranmore Cottage, North Street. Single storey rear extensions and alterations.

Selsey

SY/22/00467/DOM: Beacon House, 4 Ursula Square. Proposed raised pitched roof, rear dormer with balcony, hip to gable enlargement to entrance, glazed balustrade to existing rear balcony and various external and internal alterations including changes to fenestration.

Singleton

SDNP/22/01147/HOUS: Easter Cottage, 3 Church Lane. Installation of air source heat pump, replace shed and greenhouse with timber framed outbuilding and carport.

SDNP/22/01339/LIS: Easter Cottage, 3 Church Lane. Installation of air source heat pump, replace shed and greenhouse with timber framed outbuilding and carport.

Southbourne

SB/22/00738/PREFH: Corbiere, 2 Penny Lane. Extension and annex.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/22/00837/ADJ: Land West of Pagham Road, Pagham. Approval of reserved matters (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) following outline consent P/140/16/OUT for the ‘local centre’ parcel which comprises of retail, community and commercial uses, 20 no. residential apartments and a 70 bed care home (alternative scheme to P/155/21/RES).

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/01369/TCA: St Marys Church, Iping Lane, Iping. Notification of intention to remove epicormic growth (up to crown break) on 1 no. Tilia cordata tree (T1) and remove epicormic growth (up to crown break) and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Tilia cordata tree (T2).

Tillington

SDNP/22/01471/TCA: Yeomans, Upperton Road, Upperton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Upwaltham

SDNP/22/01519/APNB: St Marys Farm, A285 Selhurst Park Road To Droke Lane. Agricultural building.

West Thorney

WT/22/00864/EIA: Baker Barracks, Emsworth Road, Thorney Island. Request for a Screening Opinion under Regulation 6(1) of the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017. The Request covers the development of single living accommodation in Baker Barracks, Chichester.

West Wittering

WW/22/00541/PLD: Moonfleet, Elms Ride. Proposed lawful development certificate for the creation of a rear first floor dormer, insertion of new and replacement windows and doors and removal of chimney.

Westbourne

WE/21/02851/FUL: Baptist Church, North Street. Erection of a rain shelter for bicycles and baby buggies adjacent to the main entrance on the south side and the affixing of a building name signage to the front aspect.

WE/22/00500/LBC: 8 River Street. New gas meter box to front elevation.

Westhampnett

WH/22/00561/DOM: Kintail Lodge, Claypit Lane. Single storey rear extension, internal alterations, replacement slate roof, timber cladding to external elevations and new heating system.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/00618/FUL: Land At Stable Field, Kirdford Road. Erection of 8 no. dwellings with associated vehicular and pedestrian access, infrastructure, car parking and landscaping.

---

---