Birdham

BI/22/00839/EIA: Home Farm. Request for a screening opinion/scoping on the proposed irrigation reservoir at Home Farm, Birdham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosham

BO/22/00550/DOM: Bethesda, 38 Brooks Lane. First floor rear extension, 2 no. dormers to front elevation and 1 no. dormer to rear elevation with associated roof works and various alterations including new front porch. Demolition of 2 no. existing outbuildings replaced with 1 no. detached annexe.

BO/22/00625/FUL: Heron House, Taylors Lane. Demolish existing dwelling and replace with 2 no. detached dwellings (resubmission of approved scheme ref: BO/19/00877/FUL).

Chichester

CC/21/03634/DOM: 47 Broyle Road. Proposed rear single storey extension and internal alterations.

CC/22/00145/DOM: 8 Pound Farm Road. Demolition of existing single storey rear extension and conservatory, erection of two storey rear extension and extension to front porch to form covered entrance with alterations to fenestration.

CC/22/00192/DOM: 19 Cavendish Street. Extend existing single storey rear extension.

CC/22/00193/LBC: 19 Cavendish Street. Extend existing single storey rear extension.

CC/22/00450/LBC: The Palace, Canon Lane. A plaque to be fixed to the palace external wall - Queen’s Jubilee.

CC/22/00790/DOM: 57 The Flat, North Street. Demolition of double garage, installation of vehicular access gates and reduction of height of boundary wall - Variation of Condition 2 of of householder permission CC/20/01189/DOM - to vary the detail of the new flint wall to allow for brick quoins at the right and left hand side amending plan numbers to include new drawing no. 2203NO_R0_100.

CC/22/00791/LBC: 57 The Flat, North Street. Demolition of double garage, installation of vehicular access gates and reduction of height of boundary wall - Variation of Condition 2 of Listed Building Consent CC/20/01190/LBC - to vary the detail of the new flint wall to allow for brick quoins at the right and left hand side amending plan numbers to include new drawing no. 2203NO_R0_100.

CC/22/00849/FUL: Bridge At Lavant View. Replacement bridge.

CC/22/00890/TPA: 4 Rumbolds Close. Reduce height by 1-1.5m and widths by 0.5-1m (all round) on 1 no. Acer Negundo tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G2 subject to CC/58/00145/TPO.

CC/22/00905/DOM: Cranford, West Broyle Drive. To change the existing and proposed tiled roof (approved under 21/00866/DOM) to Glendyne natural slate.

Duncton

SDNP/22/01688/BBPN: Telecommunications Mast, Ash Copse, High Street. Notification under the Electronic Communications Code Regulation 5 for the replacement of 3 no. existing antennas with 3 no. new antennas, the installation of RRU’s on the existing tower, the replacement/installation of equipment within the existing cabin, along with minor ancillary works.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/01361/HOUS: The Old Pump House, Henley Old Road, Henley. New garage.

SDNP/22/01457/HOUS: North Mill, North Street, Midhurst. Conversion of attic space to habitable accommodation and external and internal alterations of the building.

SDNP/22/01618/LIS: North Mill, North Street, Midhurst. Conversion of attic space to habitable accommodation and external and internal alterations of the building.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/00719/DOM: Jasper, Farm Road, Bracklesham. Repositioning of front door, new porch, render to front elevation, change to fenestration and new cladding to dormers.

Fishbourne

FB/22/00572/DOM: 4 Knott Gardens. Alterations to roof including 1 no. gable end to rear elevation and 2 no. front dormers.

Funtington

SDNP/22/00216/FUL: Car Park, Downs Road, West Stoke. Installation of a 2.4m height/4.8m wide barrier/restriction gate at the entrance to West Stoke Car Park.

Graffham

SDNP/22/01308/HOUS: Perrott Farm, Woodcote Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and side extension and construction of 2-storey side and rear extensions to north and west elevations. Garden wall and extension of existing driveway.

SDNP/22/01420/LIS: Perrott Farm, Woodcote Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and side extension and construction of 2-storey side and rear extensions to north and west elevations. Garden wall and extension of existing driveway.

Harting

SDNP/22/01119/HOUS: Down Park House, Greenfields Close, Nyewood. Single storey rear and side extension.

Lavant

SDNP/22/01256/HOUS: Langford Farm, Courtyard Barn, Chilgrove Road. Installation of garage doors and partition wall to existing car port.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/01730/TPO: Hollybank, Shepherds Lane. Crown reduce by 30% (all round) on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1, TPO’d nos. T5) subject to LD/00/00608/TPO.

Loxwood

LX/22/00752/FUL: Oaktrees, Guildford Road. Change to boundaries and landscaped area of property (amendments to permissions LX/17/02304/FUL following the grant of planning LX/20/01203/DOM).

Midhurst

SDNP/22/01482/TPO: 21 Guillards Oak. Fell 1 no. Chestnut tree (quoted as T1). Crown lift to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T2). Crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) and crown lift to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T3). All 3 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to MI/64/00669/TPO.

SDNP/22/01488/HOUS: 6 Railway Terrace, Bepton Road. Replacement of front and rear elevation windows and rear garden door with double glazed white upvc windows and upvc garden door. Replacement of front entrance door with a composite door.

SDNP/22/01489/HOUS: 8 Railway Terrace, Bepton Road. Replacement of front and rear elevation windows and rear garden door with double glazed white upvc windows and upvc garden door. Replacement of front entrance door with a composite door.

SDNP/22/01491/HOUS: 9 Railway Terrace, Bepton Road. Replacement of front and rear elevation windows and rear garden door with double glazed white upvc windows and upvc garden door. Replacement of front entrance door with a composite door.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/01479/FUL: 6 & 6A Valentines Lea. Replacement of windows and communal entrance door to ground and first floor flats.

Oving

O/22/00869/EIA: Land East Of Chichester West Of Drayton Lane (B2144). EIA Scoping Opinion under Regulation 15 of the EIA Regulations in relation to re-development of land East of Chichester comprising of up to 540 residential dwellings, neighbourhood centre, a primary school, open space, allotments, footpaths, cycleways, associated landscaping, utilities and drainage infrastructure, including on-site pumping station(s), scheme to be known as Drayton Water.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00518/DOM: Woodacre, Chalk Road, Ifold. New Orangery.

PS/22/00819/TPA: Magnolia Cottage, The Ride, Ifold. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T21) subject to PS/99/00820/TPO.

PS/22/00915/PNO: Haymans Farm, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Erection of two polytunnels and a timber packing shed.

PS/22/00983/PNO: Haymans Farm, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Erection of two polytunnels and a timber packing shed.

Rogate

SDNP/22/01588/HOUS: Dolphin House, Durford Wood. Detached single storey eco office pod.

SDNP/22/01663/HOUS: The View, Rake Hanger, Hill Brow. Extension to existing garage and solar panels to rear roof slope.

Sidlesham

SI/22/00536/FUL: Land At First Acre Ham Road. Formation of vehicular crossover to existing field entrance.

SI/22/00877/DOM: Little Bower, Rotten Row. Proposed double garage - alternative design and siting to that approved under SI/20/03007/DOM.

Singleton

SDNP/22/01469/HOUS: 1 Grooms Yard, A286 The Grove To Cobblers Row. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/22/01637/LIS: 1 Grooms Yard, A286 The Grove To Cobblers Row. Single storey rear extension.

Southbourne

SB/22/00573/DOM: Meadowleigh, 11 Haslemere Road. Demolishment of existing attached garage replaced with single storey rear extension. New front porch.

SB/22/00722/DOM: Thalassa, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Change of loft space to habitable accommodation, including rear dormer and 3no. skylights to front elevation.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/22/00907/ADJ: Hill Top Stables, Devils Lane, Liphook. Proposed siting of 5 additional Static Caravans. Application Reference: 52747/017.

Stopham

SDNP/22/01672/TCA: Church House, Stopham Lanes. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 5m and thin (removing rubbing/crossing limbs) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree.

Stoughton

SDNP/21/00054/HOUS: Warren Down Cottage, Broad Walk, Forestside. Rear single storey extension.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/01602/TCA: Sutton Court Farm House, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention remove 1 no. over extending limb back to main stem on south sector on 1 no. Thuja plicata tree (quoted as T1) and remove 2 no. over extending limbs back to main stem on south sector on 1 no. Thuja plicata tree (quoted as T2).

Tangmere

TG/22/00607/DOM: Reydon Cottage, Chestnut Walk. Proposed single storey side and rear extension.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/22/01307/TPO: The Coach House, Ambletts, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Japanese Cedar tree (quoted as T5). Reduce height 3m and widths by 1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T7). Both trees within Area, A1 subject to HT/76/01009/TPO.

West Wittering

WW/22/00766/TCA: Atherstone House, Elms Lane. Notification of intention to remove 2 no limbs (south sector) on 1 no. Pine tree (T1). Reduce height (all round) by 3m on 2 no. Maple trees (T2 and T3) and 1 no. Pear tree (T4). Fell 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T5).

Westhampnett

WH/22/00777/FUL: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive. Extension to first floor mezzanine, minor facade alterations and associated works.

---

---