Bosham

BO/21/03659/FUL: Bosham Reach, Shore Road. Change of use of land to residential curtilage and construction of hard surfaced tennis court.

BO/22/00240/DOM: 30 Critchfield Road. Demolition of existing ground floor rear extension. Construction of a replacement two storey rear extension. Change use and conversion of attached side car port to habitable accommodation.

SDNP/22/01858/FUL: Recreation Ground and Allotment Gardens, Egmont Road, Easebourne. Erection of 18 dwellings with associated access, parking and landscaping following demolition and site preparation (resubmission of withdrawn application SDNP/21/04043/FUL). Photo: Google Maps.

BO/22/00813/DOM: Smugglers Haul, Smugglers Lane. Alterations to car port to create log store and home gym and addition of roof light to western elevation of main house.

BO/22/01083/DOM: 20 Penwarden Way. Erection of garden room.

Chichester

CC/22/00061/FUL: 11 West Street. Change of use of first and second floors to form residential accommodation, with first floor rear extension and alterations.

CC/22/00062/LBC: 11 West Street. Change of use of first and second floors to form residential accommodation, with first floor rear extension and alterations.

CC/22/00298/TCA: William M Mercer Limited, Westgate House, 52 Westgate. Notification of intention to reduce a damaged/defective limb by 3.5m on 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T11) and crown raise the western sector by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T13).

CC/22/00425/DOM: 12 Russell Street. Replace 1 no. ground floor window on south elevation and 1 no. first floor window on western elevation.

CC/22/00458/DOM: 10 Marlborough Close. Change of use of existing garage to create study, extend garage, with various alterations including changes to fenestration.

CC/22/00546/DOM: 2A Oak Close. Ground floor side extension and internal alterations.

CC/22/00736/TPA: 31 Little Breach. Crown reduce by up to 5m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T28) subject to CC/68/00165/TPO.

CC/22/00746/FUL: St Richards Church, Cawley Road. Proposed external steel staircase, replacement of existing roof top air handling unit (AHU) and associated insulation pipework, return warm air duct, relocated flue and new extract grille.

CC/22/00764/DOM: 6 East Walls Close. Replacement of 5 no. windows on the ground floor and 4 no. windows on the first and second floors.

CC/22/00807/DOM: 88 Baxendale Road. Change of use of garage to create habitable accommodation including changes to fenestration.

CC/22/00900/DOM: 39 Parklands Road. Change use of existing garage/outbuilding to ancillary annexe accommodation and associated works.

CC/22/00982/TCA: 46 Lyndhurst Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Bay tree.

CC/22/00931/DOM: 11 Langdale Avenue. Roof extension, front Velux and rear dormer, single storey rear extension, new garage.

CC/22/01075/ADJ: Brandy Hole Lane. This improvement has surfaced from a planning condition requirement and it aims to reduce the amount of vehicles that use Brandy Hole Lane as a rat-run to avoid entering Chichester City Centre and the busy junction at Northgate Roundabout. This will also improve safety for pedestrians accessing the Copse walking route by installing a dropped crossing point.

CC/22/01104/FUL: Oakland Park, Oakland Pavilion, Wellington Road. Retention of 4 no. floodlighting masts. (Variation of condition 1 of permission 07/05851/FUL - to extend the floodlighting operational times).

CC/22/01109/TPA: Land At Rear Of 18 Graffham Close. Fell 7 no. Field Maple trees (T1 to T7) within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/00468/FUL: Land South East Of Chail-Ach, On Verge Of Broad Road, Hambrook. Proposed uncontrolled pedestrian crossing to Broad Road with a small footpath leading a culvert crossing over a ditch leading into Hawthorn Meadow.

CH/22/01072/TPA: Hambrook Holiday Park, Broad Road, Hambrook. Fell no. 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T1) subject to CH/73/00356/TPO.

Earnley

E/22/00921/LBC: Mill House, Bell Lane. Internal alterations including replacement flooring in the living room, kitchen and bathroom; removal of cement render and replacement with lime; removal of modern timber decoration; two replacement wardrobes; new lighting.

Easebourne

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/00313/HOUS: 31 Old Glebe. Front porch.

SDNP/22/00946/HOUS: The Grays, 12 Merle Way. Demolition of the attached single storey outbuilding to the front, two storey extensions to the front and side and single storey extension to the rear. 4. Eco additions of extra insulation, new windows, doors and solar panel array.

Fishbourne

FB/22/00919/DOM: Nampara, 110A Fishbourne Road West. Single storey rear extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/01480/FUL: Walnut Tree Yard, Lower Street. Change of use from Class E to Class E and/or Class F1(a).

Harting

SDNP/22/01086/HOUS: Thatched Cottage, East Harting Street, East Harting. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/22/01943/HOUS: Thatched Cottage, East Harting Street, East Harting. Alterations to and conversion and extension of existing outbuildings.

Lavant

SDNP/22/01667/HOUS: Down Haven, A286 Oldwick Meadows To Sheepwash Lane Single storey utility extension to rear of property and ancillary works.

SDNP/22/01893/TCA: 14 Pook Lane. Notification of intention to crown thin and reduction by up to 20% on 1 no. Eponymous yew tree.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/01576/HOUS: Smugglers Cottage, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Alterations to rear fenestration with addition of 2 no. French doors and 1 no. window, and conversion of the void beneath the terrace to habitable accommodation.

SDNP/22/01746/LDP: Meadow Cottage, Cotchet Lane. Proposed lawful development stationing of 1 no. mobile home within domestic curtilage of the main dwelling.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/01878/LIS: Old Surgery, Rumbolds Hill. Change of use of back office to flat.

SDNP/22/01928/HOUS: Lea Side, Carron Lane. Demolition of existing two storey bay. Replacement enlarged bay with pitched roof.

SDNP/22/01936/TPO: Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Ltd, White City. Full crown reduction of 1.5 metres on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to 95/00698/TPO.

Oving

O/22/00205/DOM: Abelands Barn, A259 From Marsh Lane To Colworth Lane, Merston. Replacement of existing windows and doors in barn and annex.

Petworth

SDNP/22/01597/HOUS: Limbo Farm, London Road. Rear entrance porch.

SDNP/22/01598/LIS: Limbo Farm, London Road. Rear entrance porch.

SDNP/22/01666/HOUS: 19 Grove Lane. Demolition of existing porch and construction of replacement single storey rear orangery.

Selsey

SY/22/00353/FUL: Land South Of Danefield Road. Season location of 2 no. beach huts, relocation of mains pipe, 2 no. concrete pads and a chain fence.

SY/22/00537/DOM: 14 Drift Road. Change of use of garage to create habitable accommodation, rear extension and alterations to fenestration.

SY/22/00685/DOM: 24 Merryfield Drive. Proposed side/rear extension and erection of fence.

SY/22/00893/PA1A: 20 Gill Way. Single storey rear extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4m (b) maximum height - 2.7m (c) height of eaves - 2.7m.

SY/22/00895/DOM: 32 Woodland Road. Replacing conservatory with single storey extension and extending the front canopy to create an extension and add a porch.

SY/22/01012/DOM: 15 Dennys Close. Single storey front extension.

SY/22/01071/DOM: 3 Park Farm Cottages, Park Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of 2 storey extension.

Singleton

SDNP/22/01901/HOUS: 1 The Leys. Demolition of side extension, erection of 2 storey side extension and new tiles to existing roof.

Southbourne

SB/22/00884/DOM: 112 Stein Road. Single storey side extension and alterations to garage.

Stoughton

SDNP/22/01350/HOUS: Well Cottage, Milberry Lane. Proposed home gym/studio space.

West Itchenor

WI/22/00628/DOM: Moorings, Shipton Green Lane. Rear and side extensions. Raising rear roof height to convert roof space to habitable accommodation. Porch to east elevation. Replacement windows and doors. Timber cladding to elevations and re roofing.

WI/22/00731/FUL: Walnut Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road. Demolition of existing house and Erection of 1 no. two-storey house with loft accommodation and 1 no. detached garage with sail loft.

West Wittering

WW/22/01113/DOM: Pelorus, Royce Way. Small single storey flat roof extension at the rear and two storey pitched roof extension to the side of property. Creation of brise soleil canopy and extended two storey roof to rear elevation.

WW/22/01095/PLD: Cobblers Barn, Seaward Drive. Proposed detached ancillary garden room/studio.

Westbourne

WE/22/00592/DOM: Meadow View, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Exension to existing outbuilding (garden room) to create a new garden studio.

Westhampnett

WH/22/01062/TPA: Hadley House, Claypit Lane. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1), 1 no. Oak tree (T2) and 1 no. Ash tree (T3) within Area, A1 subject to WH/73/01077/TPO.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/00825/DOM: Meadow View, Petworth Road. Installation of timber 5 bar gate.

