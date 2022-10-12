Bepton

SDNP/22/04236/FUL: Park House Hotel, Bepton Road. Raising of roof height and formation of additional accommodation at first floor level.

Bosham

CC/22/02401/FUL: 1 Whyke Lane, Chichester. Demolition of the Christian Science Society church, erection of a part two, part two and a half and part three storey building (including an undercroft) to accommodate a community facility (Use Class F1), 16 no. sheltered apartments (Use Class C3), communal facilities and associated access, car parking and landscaping. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/22/01428/DOM: 15 Penwarden Way. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include dormer extension.

BO/22/02317/DOM: 4 Stumps End. Proposed single storey rear extension with various alterations including changes to fenestration, replacement windows and doors and new clay tile roof with integrated solar panels.

Boxgrove

BX/22/02163/DOM: 2 Barn Elm, The Street. Demolition of rear conservatory and construction of a rear single storey extension.

Planning applications

Chichester

CC/22/01825/DOM: 32 Little Breach. Change use of garage to habitable accommodation and extension to garage creating annexe.

CC/22/02339/TPA: 1 Lincoln Green. Crown reduce by 30% (reduce height by approx. 3m and reduce widths by approx. 2m), remove stubs from the lower crown area and crown raise by up to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) subject to CC/09/00095/TPO.

CC/22/02355/DOM: Rye Cottage, West Broyle Drive. Double garage with storage/home office above.

CC/22/02357/DOM: 129 Cedar Drive. Single storey extension to the rear of property.

CC/22/02506/PA1A: 60 Exton Road. Single storey rear extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.60m (b) maximum height - 3.50m (c) height of eaves - 2.70m.

CC/22/02497/ADV: The Barn, Barnfield Driv. Replacement signs to include 1 no. externally illuminated post sign, 1 no. internally illuminated post mounted sign, 1 no non-illuminated foamex letters sign, 2 no. externally illuminated post mounted correx signs, 1 no. non-illuminated post mounted correx sign, 2 no. non-illuminated fascia sign, 1 no. non-illuminated lantern sign, 2 no. non-illuminated post mounted directional signs.

CC/22/02498/TPA: The Old Church, Whyke Road. Crown lift to 6m (above ground level) on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as T1 and T2) within Group, G1 subject to CC/03/00346/TPO.

Earnley

E/22/02363/FUL: Outbuilding South Of 102 First Avenue, Almodington. Construction of detached workshop building along with associated hard standing, fence and landscaping.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/03678/FUL: Birch Trees Nursing Home, Hollist Lane. Change of use from Class C2 (Residential Nursing Home) to Class C3 (Residential), with associated works.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/02468/FUL: Pond Barn, Pond Road, Bracklesham Bay. Change of use of land and siting of 1 no. mobile home for residential use of designated premises supervisor (retrospective).

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/04402/TCA: St Pauls Church, Church Lane, Elsted. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (2), 1 no. Whitebeam tree (5), 2 no. Lime trees (7 & 16), 1 no. Sycamore tree (9), 1 no. Oak tree (10), 1 no. Cherry tree (12), 1 no. Ash tree (14) and 1 no. Yew tree (19). Crown reduce by 0.5m (all round) and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Laurel tree (1). Reduce height by 2m and crown reduce by up to 1m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (3). Crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) and reduce all lower lateral branches on south sector by up to 2.5m (over neighbouring wall) on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as 4). Reduce height by 3m and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (6). Reduce by up to 4m all lower major/large lateral limbs on south sector (over wall/field) on 1 no. Beech tree (8). Remove 1 no. multi stemmed section on east sector (leaning over footpath) on 1 no. Hornbeam tree (17).

Fishbourne

FB/22/02406/LBC: April Cottage, Main Road. Proposed double gazing to all windows, alterations to internal layout, remove infill/plasterboard and remedial works.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/04129/TCA: Land adjacent to Birch Court, School Close. Notification of intention to reduce north, east and west sectors by up to 4m and reduce south sector by up to 2m on 1 no. English Oak tree (quoted as T1).

Kirdford

KD/22/02154/FUL: Foresters Arms, Village Road. Rear extension with associated internal reconfiguration and works to external front and rear trade areas including new fence and double gate.

Lavant

SDNP/22/03021/FUL: Land at Lavant Pumping Station, Lavant Down Road, Mid Lavant. Installation of solar panels.

Linchmere

LM/22/02403/DOM: Wisteria Cottage, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Erection of a detached outbuilding in rear garden.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/02256/FUL: Peartrees, Highstead Lane, Lickfold. Replacement dwelling.

Loxwood

LX/22/02272/FUL: Woodland, Roundstreet Common. Retrospective installation of hardstanding and 2 no. shipping containers for the storage of bee equipment in conjunction with the adjoining teaching Apiary.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/04124/FUL: South Downs Centre, North Street. Replacement of existing eV rapid charging unit and associated works in the car park of the South Downs Centre.

SDNP/22/04404/TPO: 10 Heatherwood. Remove 1 no. multi-stemmed branch (over hanging fence on boundary) on 1 no. Conifer tree within Area, A1 subject to MI/59/00668/TPO.

SDNP/22/04580/LIS: Birdcage House, Church Hill. Removal of existing conservatory and construction of new garden room.

Milland

SDNP/22/04381/FUL: Stocksfield, Borden Lane, Borden. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/04264/FUL: Fisher Hill Flat, Fisher Street. Demolition of existing flat and garaging (Fisher Hill Flat) and its replacement with a two storey, 3 no. bedroom ancillary residential annexe, garage and bin store, together with a plant room for the adjacent cottage.

SDNP/22/04572/APNB: Manor Cottages Farm, Diddlesfold Lane. Agricultural Storage Building, agricultural access track and turning area at Manor Cottages Farm.

Petworth

SDNP/22/04536/HOUS: Gofts House, Byworth Road, Byworth. Alteration to internal layout and single storey extension to main dwelling. Proposed adaptations to main and ancillary building for sustainable energy sources including 6 no. air source heat pumps.

SDNP/22/04537/LIS: Gofts House, Byworth Road, Byworth. Alteration to internal layout and single storey extension to main dwelling. Proposed adaptations to main and ancillary building for sustainable energy sources including 6 no. air source heat pumps.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/01546/DOM: Hawkesfield, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Orangery to rear and extended bedroom to first floor.

PS/22/02314/FUL: Shamba, The Ride, Ifold. Demolition of existing bungalow and redevelopment of 2 no. residential units.

Rogate

SDNP/22/04409/HOUS: Arawai House, London Road, Hill Brow. Demolition of existing single-storey rear entrance porch, greenhouse and timber terrace and the construction of new single-storey side/rear extension with timber terrace, with external alterations to windows and doors on the rear elevation.

Selsey

SY/22/02459/PA1A: Trevella, 42 Fontwell Road. Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 5.4m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves - 3m.

SY/22/02517/OBG: Land East Of Manor Road. Variation of S106 agreement for planning permission to secure additional affordable housing (first homes).

Sidlesham

SI/22/01793/DOM: Willow House, Mill Lane. Demolition and reprovision of single storey garage. Erection of new timber gates to entrance of site.

SI/22/02178/DOM: Orchard Croft, Highleigh Road. Single storey side extension.

SI/22/02458/TCA: Hope Villa, Mill Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m and crown lift by up to 2m on 1 no. Honey Locust tree and 2 no. Weeping Willow trees.

Southbourne

SB/22/01941/FUL: Stables North Of Thornham Farm House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Proposed change of use of existing stables and outbuildings to create 1 no. new dwelling with fully engineered floating floor, retained stables, garage, and machinery store.

SB/22/02400/DOM: 322 Main Road, Southbourne. Single storey side extension.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/22/02456/ADJ: Colworth Manor Farm, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Application reference: BE/106/22/PL – Polytunnels for soft fruit production. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/04121/FUL: The Vinery, Iping Lane, Iping. Demolishment of existing dwelling replaced with 1 no. new dwelling, garden annex and swimming pool.

SDNP/22/04330/HOUS: Talbots, Ash House Lane, Stedham. Installation of ground mounted solar panels.

Stoughton

SDNP/22/04309/LIS: 7 Dean Lane End, Forestside. Remove existing exterior render on front elevation and replace with 3 coat lime render.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/04664/TCA: St John Baptist Church, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 2 no. Lime trees (X).

West Itchenor

WI/22/02302/FUL: The Ship Inn, The Street, Itchenor. Retrospective change of use of approved lean-to store to Pizza Bar with associated alterations alongside proposed storage shed.

West Wittering

WW/22/01579/DOM: Thornton Cottage, Chichester Road. Two storey side and single storey rear extension, including a proposed car port and external and internal alterations.

Westbourne

WE/22/02419/DOM: Burwood, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote. Two storey front extension, single storey rear extension and general door/window amendments. Erection of a detached annexe summer house/studio and storage space.

Westhampnett

WH/22/02281/COU: Pampas Cottage, Claypit Lane. Change use of garage and workshop to guest/letting house.

Wisborough Green

SDNP/22/03131/HOUS: Glasshouse, Fittleworth Road. Proposed 1 no. new greenhouse. Rebuild existing garage substantially on the same footprint, but pivoted round to be better orientated.

SDNP/22/03132/LIS: Glasshouse, Fittleworth Road. Proposed 1 no. new greenhouse. Rebuild existing garage substantially on the same footprint, but pivoted round to be better orientated.

