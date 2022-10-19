Bignor

SDNP/22/04784/BBPN: Burton Down Radio Mast, Lee Farm Road. Notification under the electronic communications code regulations 2003 existing telecommunications installation for the replacement of 2 no. antennas at 30m and 1 no. antenna at 32m, the installation of 6 no. Remote Radio Units (RRUs) with associated ancillary equipment on the lattice tower. The installation of 1no. GPS node at ground level.

Bosham

BX/22/01973/OUT: Land Adjacent To St Hughs, The Street, Boxgrove. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except access) for the development of 50 residential dwellings (Use Class C3), with associated vehicular access, parking and open space. (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/22/02002/DOM: 17 Leander Road. Ground floor rear extension, two storey side extension and conversion of ground floor for wheelchair access.

Boxgrove

Chichester

Planning applications

CC/22/02298/FUL: 22A Lavant Road. Demolition of the existing dwelling and construction of 4 no. dwellings and associated works including new access, garages and lean to extension to plot 2 (amendments to schemes LA Ref: CC/20/01897/FUL and CC/22/00017/FUL).

CC/22/02430/DOM: 17 Bognor Road. Demolition of existing attached garage. Construction of new single storey side and rear extension.

CC/22/02483/DOM: Westside, 25 Cleveland Road. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include 1 on. rear dormer and 2 no. front roof lights. Repositioned of ground floor side window. Replacement of front elevation hanging tiles with new. Rear bi-fold door. Change use of garage and associated works to home office.

CC/22/02504/TCA: 7 Cawley Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Fig tree.

CC/22/02565/LBC: 17 North Pallant. Installation of roof window and replacement of doors and windows on rear elevation.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/02062/DOM: Stonecroft, Main Road, Bosham. One and a half storey extension with associated roof works, 1 no. proposed Juliet balcony to southern elevation, 1 no. dormer to western elevation and installation of solar panels to eastern elevation. Demolition of existing garage replaced with proposed triple garage/carport with home office above.

Cocking

SDNP/22/04808/BBPN: Land East of Hill Barn Farm, Hillbarn Lane. Notification under electronic communications code regulations 2003 - proposed upgrade to the existing 15m High R&R Swann 30H Slimline Tower - existing 2 no. antennas to be retained and 2 no. antennas to be replaced by 2 no. Kathrein antennas. Proposed 800/700 DTME (LB78) MHAs. Proposed GPS Module. Proposed Ericsson ERS Rack c/w 3 no. 2012 ERS (1400) & 3 no. 1400 Filters. Proposed Ericsson eHybrid Cabinet c/w H3G 3 no. 2460 ERS (800) & 3 no. 4480 ERS (1800/2100) and associated ancillary works.

East Lavington

SDNP/22/04467/FUL: Seaford College, The Drive. 8 no. new tennis courts and replacement of existing tennis courts with all weather hockey pitch together with creation of overflow car parking and associated works.

SDNP/22/04552/HOUS: Barnetts Farm, Fitzlea Wood Road. Restoration of existing dwelling to include replacement windows, 2 no. new/reinstated window openings on front and rear elevations and the reinstatement of orignal lean-to.

SDNP/22/04553/LIS: Barnetts Farm, Fitzlea Wood Road. Restoration of existing dwelling to include replacement windows, 2 no. new/reinstated window openings on front and rear elevations and the reinstatement of original lean-to.

Fishbourne

FB/22/02347/DOM: Linden Lea, 49 Salthill Road. Demolition of existing attached garden store. Construction of a two storey side extension and lean-to, and associated works. Replacement garden store/garage (revision to permitted 20/01576/DOM - revision of roof design).

FB/22/02380/DOM: 11 Barker Close. Proposed alterations to roof including a loft conversion, insertion of front dormers and rear box dormer.

Harting

SDNP/22/04591/TCA: 9 South Gardens, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Leyland Cypress trees (quoted as T1-T3) and 3 no. Ash trees (quoted as T4-T6).

SDNP/22/04592/TCA: 8 South Gardens, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Conifer trees (quoted as T1, T2 & T3) and 1 no. Western Red Cedar tree (quoted as T4).

SDNP/22/04801/PNTEL: Telecommunications Mast, Hemner Hill, B2146 Elsted Road to Torberry Lane, South Harting. Regulation 5 notification under the electronic communications code regulations 2003 - Proposed upgrade to the existing 20.0m High ADC Conifer Tree, to install 1 no. GPS Node, 1 no. Ericsson EHybrid cabinet C/W 4 no. ERSs, Transmission equipment to be installed inside existing SSU Cabinet and Gantry Pole C/W cable Ladder to be utilised for cable management, retain 4 no. MHAs, to replace existing 2 no. 800 MHAs mounted to conifer tree with 2 no. E14R00P14 MHAs. Re-use existing 12 no. Feeders. Existing Meter cabinet C/W single Phase DNO supply to be re-used and associated ancillary works. (Ref: CHC047).

Heyshott

SDNP/22/04380/HOUS: Northend House, Polecats. Internal and external works to existing outbuilding.

Hunston

HN/22/02398/DOM: Bremere House, Selsey Road. Extension to existing double garage to form larger outbuilding with ancillary accommodation.

Kirdford

SDNP/22/04599/HOUS: Woodside Cottage, Hawkhurst Court. Change of loft space to habitable accommodation with front and rear dormers. Internal and external alterations.

Lavant

SDNP/22/04799/PNTEL: Burchs, Sheepwash Lane, East Lavant. Regulation 5 notification for the Installation of 1 no. 9m fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus.

Loxwood

LX/22/02372/FUL: Old School House, Vicarage Hill. Demolition of the Old School House. Construction of 3 no. dwellings with car parking and alterations to vehicle access.

LX/22/02537/DOM: Beetle House, Roundstreet Common. General repair works and alterations to cottage and garage building, construction of link extension between main house and cottage, conversion of outbuilding from plant room to home office and associated repairs and alterations. Minor alterations to main house.

LX/22/02538/LBC: Beetle House, Roundstreet Common. General repair works and alterations to cottage and garage building, construction of link extension between main house and cottage, conversion of outbuilding from plant room to home office and associated repairs and alterations. Minor alterations to main house.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/04585/HOUS: Birdcage House, Church Hill. Removal of existing conservatory and construction of new garden room.

Milland

SDNP/22/04657/PNTEL: Ripsley Cottage, Portsmouth Road. Regulation 5 notification for the Installation of 1 no. 9m fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus.

Oving

O/22/02530/PNO: Reeds Farm, Colworth Lane. Extension to existing agricultural building.

Petworth

SDNP/22/04415/HOUS: Downland, 17 Rothermead. Single storey front and rear extensions, internal alterations together with landscaping after removal of conservatory and front porch (Amendment to design under approved SDNP/22/00137/HOUS).

Selsey

SY/22/02236/REM: Land East Of Manor Road. Reserved Matters application (Access, Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale) for the construction of 74 dwellings and associated works and ancillary development, pursuant to planning permission ref: SY/21/01366/FUL.

Southbourne

SB/22/02533/FUL: Cooks Farm, Cooks Lane. Replacement of existing metal clad storage barn with brick built storage barn on the same footprint.

SB/22/02567/TPA: 35 & 37 Russet Gardens, Hermitage. Reduce height by 3m, reduce all sectors by 3m and crown lift by up to 2.5m (above ground level) on 2 no. Field Maple trees (quoted as T1 and T2) within Group, G1 subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.

Tangmere

TG/22/02450/DOM: 18 Haleybridge Walk. Extension and alterations to existing front porch.

West Thorney

WT/22/02173/FUL: Thorney Island Sailing Club, Church Road. Provision of a balcony/viewing platform on the roof of building.

West Wittering

WW/22/02308/DOM: 9 Southcote Avenue. Proposed side and rear single storey extensions - Variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission WW/21/03616/DOM - to change approved pitched roofs to flat roof construction.

WW/22/02424/DOM: Harbour Farm, Chichester Road. Demolition of existing side and rear extensions, garage, and removal of mobile home. Erection of two storey front side and rear extensions, to include annex accommodation and detached car barn.

WW/22/02501/DOM: 5 Holmwood Close. Single storey rear extension, fenestration alterations on the South Elevation, and solar panels on the garage southern roof elevation.

