Birdham

BI/22/02598/DOM: Creekside, 28 Greenacres. Installation of 2 no. air source heat pumps (ASHP) behind the garage.

BI/22/02620/DOM: Bay Tree House, Westlands Estate. Replacement of house tile hanging with external insulation and cladding at first floor, conversion of integral garage to habitable space, single storey side extension, replacement of porch and rear loggia, alterations to fenestration and replacement of existing roof finishes. Construction of detached garage and storage. New front boundary wall and gates. Replacement of drive surfaces and amendments to site access.

FB/22/02542/FUL: Land North Of Godwin Way, Fishbourne. The development of 4 no. new dwellings (3 no. 3-beds and 1 no. 2 beds) including the provision of a new vehicular access onto Blackboy Lane, a new pedestrian crossing on Blackboy Lane, parking, landscaping and all other associated works. (Photo: Google Maps)

Bosham

BO/22/02590/TPA: Land North West Of Manor House, Westbrook Field. Notification of intention to crown reduce and width reduce (all round) by 3m on 15 no. Poplar trees (T1 to T15), within Group, G1 subject to 89/00062/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/22/02255/DOM: 3 Abbotts Close. Erection of outbuilding to provide ancillary accommodation.

Chichester

CC/22/02388/LBC: Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane. Remove or repair existing Portland and Bath stonework on the Southern face of University House, involving the replacement of bricks that are too damaged to repair, relaying of like for like lime mortar, and repairing any stones that are salvageable.

CC/22/02461/FUL: 3 York Road. Demolition of existing single storey side and rear extensions, demolition of detached outbuilding, new side and rear extensions, various alterations, and subdivision to form 2 no. two-bedroom cottages. Removal of part of front boundary wall and formation of off-street parking. Formation of new vehicular crossover and installation of new drop kerb.

CC/22/02523/LBC: 7 North Walls. Removal of 1 no. blue plaque on exterior wall of 7 North Walls.

CC/22/02570/LBC: 40 Washington Street. Replacement of existing 3 no. UPVC windows and double doors with white painted slimline timber windows on ground and first floor rear and side elevations. Insertion of grey aluminium bifold doors into existing widened and lowered window opening on side (south) elevation.

CC/22/02677/TPA: 3 Truro Close. Crown reduce by 3m (all round to previous pruning points) and remove epicormic growth on main stem on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Crown reduce by 1m (all round) and remove epicormic growth on main stem on 2 no. Oak trees (T2 & T3). Remove epicormic growth on main stem on 1 no. Oak tree (T4). All 4 no. Oak trees within Groups G2 and G3 subject to CC/87/00258/TPO.

CC/22/02727/TCA: 32 St Pauls Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1m (all round) on 1 no. Amelanchier tree (quoted as T1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/02617/DOM: Herons Mead, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Erection of single storey extension, new bay window, 2 no. new pitch roofs, replacement windows and associated internal and external alterations.

Duncton

SDNP/22/04893/HRA: Flint Stone Barn, Littleton Farm, A285 Selhurst Park Road to Droke Lane, Upwaltham. Application made under Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations in relation to the change of use of agricultural building to a flexible use within Commercial/Business/Service (Use Class E) to accommodate cafe and information point use (SDNP/22/02650/PA3R).

Earnley

E/22/02589/DOM: Sandalwood, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Proposed two storey rear and first floor side extension and associated alterations.

E/22/02655/FUL: 137A Almodington Lane, Almodington. Demolishment of existing barn and erection of 1 no. 3 bed dwelling - alternative to Class Q approval E/22/01424/PA3Q.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/04836/LDP: Pilsdon, 11 Vanzell Road. Lawful development certificate for proposed ground floor rear extension.

SDNP/22/04977/TPO: North Bottingdean, Hollist Lane. Crown reduce by up to 1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Red Oak tree (T10) subject to EB/79/00407/TPO.

Fishbourne

FB/22/02550/DOM: 2 Mill Close. Demolition of existing utility room and removal of pitched roof of front extension, replaced with erection of single storey side and front extensions with replacement front porch and various alterations including changes to fenestration. Proposed rear conservatory and extension to existing detached garage (Variation of condition 2 and 3 from planning permission FB/21/03443/DOM - Condition 2 - Part of the boundary wall with the proposed side extension wall in same material. Replace permitted rear (north) glass conservatory with a single storey extension, replacement of existing window with larger window on north extension. Condition 3 - Remove all hung tiles on north and south walls at first floor level, install external wall insulation and finish with cladding externally.

Funtington

SDNP/22/04975/TCA: 1 Admirals Walk. Notification of intention to reduce back lowest limb/branch to main stem (south west sector) on 1 no. London Plane tree (quoted as T1). Reduce height by 3m and all sectors by 2m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T2).

Graffham

SDNP/22/04957/HOUS: Down House, The Street. New garage and drive.

Harting

SDNP/22/02606/HOUS: Hucksholt Farm, Coromandel House, B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road, Compton. New dormer window on west side elevation (to match existing).

Hunston

HN/22/02737/TCA: 3 Church Farm, Church Lane. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous pruning sites/points) on 2 no. Poplar trees (quoted as T1 & T2).

Kirdford

KD/22/02474/FUL: Sussex Game Farm, Scratching Lane. Retrospective application for replacement and extension of building 2 and extension to building 4 and B2 use for both buildings 2 and 4.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/04470/FUL: Lodsworth Stables and Coach House Block, Lodsworth House, Gills Lane. Replace existing roof using natural slate on a timber frame, removal of damaged lead hips and ridges, replaced with slate hip and ridge tiles and replacement of lintels and window frames.

SDNP/22/04471/LIS: Lodsworth Stables and Coach House Block, Lodsworth House, Gills Lane. Replace existing roof using natural slate on a timber frame, removal of damaged lead hips and ridges, replaced with slate hip and ridge tiles and replacement of lintels and window frames.

Loxwood

LX/22/02512/DOM: 1 Jubilee Villas, Guildford Road. 1 no. summerhouse/home office.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/04590/TCA: The Green, High Hamstead Lane. Notification of intention to height reduce by up to 3m, reduce north, west and east sectors by up to 2m, reduce to 1m clearance from property on south elevation and crown lift to up to 3m (from ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree.

Lynchmere

SDNP/22/04371/HOUS: Gillhams House, Gillhams Lane. Demolition of the existing pool building and tool shed and erection of a replacement pool building.

Milland

SDNP/22/04623/FUL: Liphook Golf Club, Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Construction of a new terrace accessible by 2 no. proposed stairs and the planting of additional hedges.

SDNP/22/04643/HOUS: Lyfords Bridge Bungalow, Milland Road. 2 no. ground floor extensions to south elevation, change of use of loft to create habitable space, replacement roof with raised roof height, 3 no. dormers to south elevation and 3 no. dormers to north elevation, new front porch and and various alterations including changes to fenestration.

SDNP/22/04938/FUL: Land at Home Farm, Cinder Lane. Retrospective siting of a shepherds hut for tourist accommodation on land at Home Farm.

North Mundham

NM/22/02679/FUL: Leythorne Nursery, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Erection of extensions to existing packhouse, revised parking arrangements and improvements to site access.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/04839/HOUS: Parkgate, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Conversion of part of an existing outbuilding to provide habitable accommodation and the construction of a light link access between the outbuilding and main dwelling.

SDNP/22/05036/LIS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. New glass roof and replacement doors to existing pool building. Provision of new fireplace and chimney within gym building and new window on south-east elevation.

Petworth

SDNP/22/04783/HOUS: 6 Northend Close. Single storey side extension.

SDNP/22/04993/FUL: New Street House, New Street. Change of use of ground floor from Class E jewellery shop use to beauty salon (sui generis) and minor internal works.

SDNP/22/04994/LIS: New Street House, New Street,. Change of use of ground floor from Class E jewellery shop use to beauty salon (sui generis) and minor internal works.

Rogate

SDNP/22/04684/LIS: The White Horse, East Street. Refurbish Public House with restaurant and accommodation (4 no. bedrooms and en-suites).

SDNP/22/04825/LIS: The White Horse, East Street. Proposed first floor alterations including increase to ceiling height to bedroom 2 and the creation of 3 no. new doorways/openings.

Selsey

SY/22/02605/FUL: The Lobster Pots, Kingsway. Installation of 170 no. solar panel PV modules on 3 no. roof pitches.

Sidlesham

SI/22/02597/FUL: The Fairways, Brimfast Lane. Erection of 1 no. dwelling and garage (alternative to permission 20/00434/FUL).

SI/22/02624/FUL: Land West Of Fletchers, Lockgate Road. Installation of 24 ground mounted solar panels in field.

Southbourne

SB/22/01632/DOM: The Chestnuts, 30 The Drive. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation with 1 no. dormer and 1 no rooflight. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

SB/22/02313/DOM: 94 Main Road. Loft conversion including hip to gable conversion and rear dormer. Replacement porch and associated alterations. Solar panels to existing flat roof.

SB/22/02756/PA3R: Old Chicken Sheds, Southbourne Farmshop, Main Road. Conversion of former chicken sheds to office use.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/04978/TCA: 26 Lavender Row, Stedham. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 2m and all sectors by 0.5m on 1 no. Conifer tree (quoted as T1).

Tangmere

TG/22/02334/TPA: Land South Of 45 Middleton Gardens. Reduce north sector by 1m, crown lift by up to 2.4m (above ground level) over public footpaths and crown lift up to 5.05m (above ground level) over public roads on 1 no. London Plane tree (T44) subject to TG/91/01021/TPO.

West Itchenor

WI/22/02520/FUL: Walnut Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road. Demolition of existing house and erection of 1 no. two-storey house with loft accommodation and 1 no. detached garage with sail loft - (Variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission 22/00731/FUL to amend pitched roof over single storey rear kitchen extension with roof terrace with glass balustrade and external stairs, on west elevation of the proposed house, connect master bedroom rear balcony to new rear roof terrace, on west elevation and increase height of chimney by 1m and widen, on south elevation).

WI/22/02637/DOM: Martlet Cottage, Itchenor Road. Adjustment to previously permitted swimming pool location and new pool room and associated pool plant.

Westhampnett

WH/22/02552/DOM: 14 Stane Street, Maudlin. Single storey rear extension, various alterations and additions to fenestration including relocation of front door from south-west to north-west elevation with new front porch and new vehicular access.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/02735/PNO: Northlands Farm, Newpound. 2 no. agricultural storage buildings.

