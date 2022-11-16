The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 9-16.

Bepton

SDNP/22/04616/FUL: Land North West of Bepton Lodge, Bell Lane. Solar panel installation.

Bosham

BO/22/02631/TPA: Levanter, Harbour Way. Crown reduce by between 2.8 to 3.8m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1) subject to BO/95/00078/TPO.

BO/22/02665/DOM: 2 Garden Cottages, Cambria Close. Single-storey side extension.

Bury

SDNP/22/04958/TCA: White Horse House, The Street. Notification of intention to crown lift by 3m (above ground level) and reduce by 2m north east and south east sectors lower lateral branches.

Planning applications

SDNP/22/05069/HOUS: Burton Manor, West Burton Lane. First floor infill extension to replace existing balcony.

SDNP/22/05151/TCA: Bury House Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T4).

Chichester

CC/22/01787/DOM: 114 St Pancras. Proposed small rear kitchen extension and associated internal works.

CC/22/01788/LBC: 114 St Pancras. Proposed small rear kitchen extension and associated internal works.

CC/22/01850/LBC: 45A Regnum Place, Flat 6, South Street. Creation of front and rear dormer and internal alterations.

CC/22/01879/FUL: Wellington Grange, Broyle Road. Replacement of 4 no. velux style rooflights with 3 no. full dormer windows.

CC/22/02492/DOM: 39 The Broadway. Single storey side extension.

CC/22/02521/FUL: St Pancras Church, 1-2 St Pancras. Replacement single storey rear extension. Two storey rear extension to 1-2 St Pancras with 2 bedroom residential apartment at second floor level and change of use of existing ground and first floor retail / office unit to class E: commercial, business and service and F1(f). Facade and access alterations to front elevation of 1-2 St Pancras. Installation of photovoltaic array.

CC/22/02564/DOM: 17 North Pallant. Installation of roof window and replacement of doors and windows on rear elevation.

CC/22/02610/TPA: Heathfield, 1 Stanton Drive. Remove 1 no. limb (back to trunk) on east sector on 1 no. Ash trees (T1). Crown reduce by 20% (all round) on 1 no. Sorbus tree (T3). Crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Maple tree (T4) and 1 no. Cherry tree (T5). All within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/22/02611/TCA: Lancastrian Grange, Tower Street. Notification of intention to height reduce by approx. 3m and reduce sectors by 2m all round on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1) and height reduce by approx. 2m and reduce sectors by 1m all round on 1 no. Holly tree (T2).

CC/22/02829/PA16A: Footpath (Highways Land), Corner Of Stockbridge Road And Canal Wharf. Installation of 20m pole inc. antennas, ground based apparatus and ancillary development.

CC/22/02768/TPA: 6 Lavant Road. Re-pollard (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Aspen tree (T2) subject to CC/70/00215/TPO.

CC/22/02798/TPA: 12 Keepers Wood. Remove epicormic growth from trunk by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree within Area, A1 subject to CC/72/00220/TPO.

CC/22/02815/TCA: 40 Franklin Place. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress tree (T1).

Compton

SDNP/22/04979/TCA: 3 B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Notification of intention to height reduce by up to 2m and reduce all sectors by up to 0.5m on 1 no. Conifer tree.

Donnington

D/22/02733/DOM: Old Manor House, Selsey Road. Renovation of dilapidated outbuilding. New roof, timber posts, walls and glazing to serve as gym with accompanying pool.

D/22/02734/LBC: Old Manor House, Selsey Road. Renovation of dilapidated outbuilding. New roof, timber posts, walls and glazing to serve as gym with accompanying pool.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/02747/PLD: Tamarisk, Farm Road, Bracklesham. 2 no. single storey side extensions and internal reconfiguration. Extend driveway/parking.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/05074/HOUS: Dearnley House, Station Road, Elsted. Installation of a free standing greenhouse.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/04505/HOUS: 6 The Cylinders. Retrospective planning application for the erection of a log cabin/outbuilding in rear garden, ancillary to main dwelling.

SDNP/22/04646/TCA: Ashurst, Lickfold Road. Notification of intention to reduce 1 no. limb on north Sector and 1 no. limb on south Sector by up to 3m and crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) on 1 no. Atlas Cedar tree (T1), crown reduce by up to 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (T2), crown reduce by up to 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (T3) and fell 1 no. Tulip tree (T4).

SDNP/22/04505/HOUS: Kingsley Edge, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Erection of two storey side extension and single storey infill extension.

SDNP/22/05118/CND: The Bottom, Lickfold Road. Single storey side extension, demolition of existing chimney and porch, alterations to fenestration including new porch. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/21/02882/HOUS - alterations to ground floor extension).

Fishbourne

FB/22/02402/DOM: 9 Dolphin Close. New roof to be pitched with hips, (amendments to permission 20/01795/DOM).

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/03780/LIS: The Old Rectory, Upper Street. Erection of 1 no. shed.

SDNP/22/04807/HOUS: Wingates, Limbourne Lane. Addition of single storey glass roof/car port on the side elevation.

SDNP/22/05149/TCA: Brookside, Lower Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Beech tree (T01).

Funtington

FU/22/02557/DOM: Crossways, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Single storey side extension to south east elevation.

SDNP/22/04851/HOUS: Orchard Barn, Common Road. Erection of 1 no. greenhouse.

SDNP/22/04876/HOUS: Little Quinnings, Malthouse Lane, West Ashling. Replacement workshop/storage facility.

SDNP/22/05173/TCA: Maple End, Watery Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 50% on 1 no. Ash tree.

Harting

SDNP/22/04927/HOUS: Mallows, 37 South Acre, South Harting. Change of use of garage to create habitable space, demolition of existing conservatory, single and two storey rear extensions, extension to existing dormer on front elevation, replacement front porch and various alterations including changes to fenestration.

SDNP/22/05143/TCA: The Glebe, The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce (over all canopy) on all sides by 4m on 1 no. Horse chestnut tree and fell 1 no. Willow tree.

SDNP/22/05181/LIS: 8/9 South Gardens, South Harting. Repair of timber framing and brick infill panels following the removal of existing render.

Hunston

HN/22/02676/TPA: 1 Brook Lea. Crown reduce by 4m (all around) on 2 no. Field Maple trees (T4 and T5) subject to HN/18/00006/TPO.

HN/22/02736/TCA: 3 Church Farm, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce heights by 4m and reduce east sectors by 1m on 6 no. Conifer trees (1-6).

HN/22/02771/LBC: Kipson Bank Farm, Selsey Road. Change use of barns to 1 no. dwelling with open garage and workshop.

Lavant

LV/22/02793/TPA: Land East Of 1 To 8 Roman Fields, Chichester. Crown lift on the north, east and west sectors by 1.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Cherry tree (P1) within Area, A1 subject to LV/08/00140/TPO.

Linchmere

LM/22/02748/TPA: Thorncroft, 21 New Road, Camelsdale. Crown reduce by 2m (back secondary growth) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd nos. T6) subject to LM/99/00630/TPO.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/02995/HOUS: Dickhurst Hall, Petworth Road. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation including the insertion of dormer window and rooflights. Installation of new timber staircase at first floor.

North Mundham

NM/22/02842/PA14J: Donaldsons Nursery, Marsh Farm, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Installation of roof mounted solar pv equipment to 3 horticultural buildings (buildings A1, A2 & B1).

Oving

O/22/02773/TCA: Brambles, Gribble Lane. Notification of intention to remove lowest branch (approx 2.5m above ground level) on north sector over the lawn on 1 no. Birch tree (quoted as T1) and fell 1 no. Crab Apple tree (T2) and 1 no. Sycmore tree (T3).

Petworth

SDNP/22/04549/TCA: Street Record, Trumpers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree.

SDNP/22/05261/LIS: Quoinstones, High Street. Replacement windows to front elevation.

Rogate

SDNP/22/04997/FUL: Land adjacent to Hambledon Cottage, Fyning Lane. Installation of ground mounted photovoltaic solar array (32 no. pv panels) and associated works.

SDNP/22/05062/TPO: Hundred Oaks, Durford Wood. Crown lift by up to 7m (above ground level) on 12 no. Oak trees (T3, T5, T9, T10, T17, T27-T31, T33 & T37), 10 no. Beech trees (quoted as T2, T8, T12, T15, T18-T20, T32, T34 & T35), 2 no. Hornbeam trees (T11 & T14) and 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T4). Remove epicormic growth by up to 7m (above ground level) on 4 no. Oak trees (T1, T21, T24 & T36). All 34 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to RG/15/00244/TPONP.

SDNP/22/05309/TPO: Hundred Oaks, Durford Wood. Crown lift by up to 7m (above ground level) on 16 no. Oak trees (T38-T40, T42-T46 and T48-T55) and 1 no. Beech tree (T47). Crown lift by up to 7m (above ground level) and give a 1.5m clearance from an adjacent power line on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T41). All 18 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to RG/15/00244/TPONP.

SDNP/22/05310/TPO: Hundred Oaks, Durford Wood. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T66) and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T68). Crown lift by up to 9m (above ground level) on 9 no. Oak trees (quoted as T56-T63 & T65). All 11 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to RG/15/00244/TPONP.

Selsey

SY/22/02667/DOM: 7 Arnell Avenue. Single storey side extension, alternation to existing dormer and proposed 1 no. dormer to south elevation.

SY/22/02808/OBG: 4 Norton Corner Cottages, Chichester Road. Discharge of S106 on planning permission SY/03/00612/FUL for the demolition of 4 norton cottages upon first occupation of the replacement dwelling.

SY/22/02818/FUL: Selsey Convenience Store, 143 High Street. Installation of an automatic door, level threshold and security shutters to front.

Stoughton

SDNP/22/04951/TCA: Land North-East of 2 - 3 Post Office Cottages, Breakneck Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to crown reduce (back to previous wound points) and crown lift by upto 6m on 2 no. Willow trees.

Tangmere

TG/22/02725/FUL: Tangmere Airfield Nurseries, The Old Airfield, Tangmere Road. Erection of a glasshouse, construction of a reservoir and associated works including access, ditch diversion and landscaping.

TG/22/02749/TPA: 2 Duxford Close. Fell 1 no. Whitebeam tree (T11). Reduce height by 5m and remove epicormic growth from trunk by up to approx. 6m (above ground level) on 1 no Lime tree (T10). Both trees are subject to TG/79/01015/TPO & TG/00/01033/TPO.

TG/22/02862/TPA: 35 Middleton Gardens. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1 marked on the map as T60), subject to 91/01021/TPO.

West Dean

SDNP/22/05113/APNB: Top Barn, Crowshall Farm, Chilgrove Road. Replacement barn on the site of fire damaged timber barn.

SDNP/22/05160/FUL: Jacksons Cottages A & B, A286 Vicarage Lane to The Grinch. Conversion of 2 no. dwelling houses (C3) into student accommodation (residential institutions C2) creating 7 no. ensuite bedrooms with communal facilities.

SDNP/22/05161/LIS: Jacksons Cottages A & B, A286 Vicarage Lane to The Grinch. Conversion of 2 no. dwelling houses (C3) into student accommodation (residential institutions C2) creating 7 no. ensuite bedrooms with communal facilities.

West Itchenor

WI/22/02761/TCA: Anchor Cottage, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holm Oak tree (Tree 1).

WI/22/02740/FUL: Orchard House, Orchard Lane, Itchenor. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings and associated works. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 22/00374/FUL - amendments to facade, fenestration changes, infill to southwest corner and roof alterations).

West Wittering

WW/22/02432/DOM: Roof Tree, Cakeham Road. Garage conversion and rear extension.

WW/22/02728/TPA: Combe House, Pound Road. Crown reduce by 1m (all round) (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Walnut tree (quotes as L3, TPO'd no. T1) subject to WW/07/00076/TPO.

WW/22/02806/FUL: 2 And 4 Southcote Avenue. Alterations to flat roofs of 2 & 4 Southcote Avenue & conversion of garage at 4 Southcote Avenue.

Westbourne

WE/22/02712/TPA: 1 Chantry Hall. Reduce eastern sector by 2m and crown raise northern sector by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree within Area, (A1) subject to WE/57/01151/TPO.

Westhampnett

WH/22/02721/FUL: Inspiration House, 2 Rutland Way, Chichester. Renewal of consent (WH/18/01236/FUL) for the continued use of a prefabricated demountable marquee meeting BS6399 on existing.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/02656/DOM: Lowfold, Fittleworth Road. Construction of a swimming pool, Jacuzzi and pool house.

